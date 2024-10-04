This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We're one step closer to production getting underway on Lanterns, the much-hyped television series from DC Studios and HBO. James Hawes, a seasoned TV director known for his recent work on several episodes of the Gary Oldman-led spy series Slow Horses, has been chosen to direct the first two episodes of the sci-fi cop series. Lanterns is described as having a gritty atmosphere reminiscent of True Detective.

The story revolves around Hal Jordan, a legendary figure in the Green Lantern Corps, as he reluctantly takes on the role of mentor to a younger Green Lantern, John Stewart. Together, the two intergalactic lawmen are pulled into a dark, Earth-bound mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland." John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with Superman,” DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said at the time of the series announcement.

The show is just finishing up its casting, having already set Kyle Chandler as the man stepping into the suit of Hal Jordan, while last week Deadline were the first to report that The Underground Railroad star, Aaron Pierre and Stephan James (Homecoming) had emerged as the leaders in the race to join Chandler. Lanterns has a straight-to-series order at HBO and comes from big hitting creators. Chris Mundy (Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Eisner Award-winning comic book writer Tom King are executive producing and writing, with Mundy showrunning what is planned as an eight-episode season. Hawes also joins the force as an exec producer.

Who is James Hawes?

Hawes is a British director with a whole host of experience in directing. His credits include Showtime's gothic drama Penny Dreadful, Spike TV's The Mist, the serial killer series The Alienist, AMC's Snowpiercer, and the anthology series Black Mirror, among others. Last year, he made his feature directorial debut with the heartwarming tearjerker, One Life, a true story about Sir Nicholas 'Nicky' Winton. The film starred Anthony Hopkins as the British hero who saved hundreds of children during World War II, who ends up reuniting with them on a live television special.

Lanterns, and the next stage of development in the new and improved DC Universe.