2022 has seen the return of the epic summer movie season and there have been a ton of great success stories at the box office. This blockbuster season has also seen the prominent return of animated films back on the big screen. The next animated feature, DC League of Super-Pets, opened this weekend and made $2.2 million in its Thursday Previews from roughly 3,200 locations. The film is also expected to be number one at the box office with an estimated gross of around $25 million plus as of now.

These preview numbers are behind other summer animated adventures like Pixar’s Lightyear at $5.2 million and Minions: The Rise of Gru at $10.75 million. However, those are very established franchises., Although it takes place in the DC universe, Super-Pets is a very niche and relatively unknown property in the comic book space. Animated films have been the most tested since the pandemic began with the family friendly genre receiving the most varying results.

For every success story like Minions 2 and the surprise hit The Bad Guys there’s a box office disappointment like Lightyear. That being said, the latter had a lot of things going against it. Super-Pets on the other hand has a lot of things going for it. First off this film features a stacked voice cast. This includes amazing talents like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Marc Maron, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, and Vanessa Bayer. Super-Pets has been receiving favorable ratings from both critics and audiences alike.

Image via Warner Bros.

Super-Pets is not going to be a film that makes Minions numbers, but this could be an adventure greatly affected by word of mouth. From the trailers alone, this looks to be a very colorful and fun superhero adventure for the whole family to enjoy. There has been an endless amount of comic book movies in the last number of years, but not many that children could really enjoy. Even many of the latest Marvel movies have moments that could be considered too intense for younger viewers. Super-Pets looks to be the perfect gateway film that will create new young fans of the genre. That along, with the themes of friendship, will be this animated adventure's biggest appeal.

Hopefully that will be reflected in the film’s overall box office, but for now Super-Pets is off to a good start. It will be interesting to see how high this cute superhero pic can soar. To witness these new furry heroes in action you and the whole family can see DC League of Super-Pets in theaters right now. Check out the trailer below: