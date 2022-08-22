With the animated film still playing in theaters, Warner Bros. Entertainment has officially announced that DC League of Super-Pets will be available on digital later this month on August 23, with a physical media release, which includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, expected on October 4.

Premium digital ownership of the film will be available for $24.99, with 48-hour PVOD rental available for $19.99. The film's 4K Ultra HD release will be available to purchase for $49.98, its Blu-ray at $39.98, and DVD at the price of $34.98. Special features that come with the home media release of the film include a how-to-draw tutorial of Krypto, a behind-the-scenes featurette of the film's voice actors, and deleted scenes from the movie. Additional features include "Super-Pets Animation 101," "Find the Easter Eggs," and "The World of Super-Pets."

DC League of Super-Pets released in theaters earlier this summer to moderately positive reviews from critics, with the film earning a 73% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film fared better with casual viewers, with its 87% audience rating on the site. The film has grossed over $130 million at the worldwide box office against its budget of $90 million. Now with the film coming to both digital and physical platforms, audiences can soon revisit their favorite scenes from the film at the comfort of their own home.

Image via Warner Bros.

Previously co-starring in films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Central Intelligence, the film features the voice talents of Dwayne Johnson (Moana)and Kevin Hart (The Secret Life of Pets) as Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace. Alongside starring in the animated family film, Johnson will be returning to the DC brand later this year as the titular Black Adam, who also made a brief cameo appearance in DC League of Super-Pets. The release of the comic book film soars into theaters on October 21.

DC League of Super-Pets is now playing in theaters. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the film below: