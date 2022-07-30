2022 summer has seen both highs and lows of the box office with regard to animated movies. While we saw a modest outing from Pixar’s Lightyear, the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru fared better commercially. The next animated film to take a shot at box office stardom is D.C. League of Super-Pets which is opening this weekend.

The animated feature comedy is projecting an opening of $23 million with Thursday preview ticket sales pulling $2.2 million. On opening day for DC League of Super-Pets, the film earned $9.3 million from 4,314 theaters. These earnings have been enough for the animation to take the top spot and lead domestic charts. However, it trails behind when compared to the aforementioned animated releases; Lightyear earned $50.2 million when it opened in June, but that was comfortably beaten by Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru's July opening of $107 million.

Since the start of the pandemic, animated films have had to endure a difficult time upon release as there has been a decline in viewership of family-friendly films at theatres. Despite coming in with lower opening day numbers than the previously mentioned animated summer releases, Super-Pets can at least pride itself in the knowledge that for a relatively new entry into the animation comic world, it is doing okay. Super-Pets is also set to open at around the same ballpark of $23.9 million as The Bad Guys from Universal and DreamWorks Animation.

Image via Warner Bros.

DC League of Super-Pets has its focus on the adorable and furry friends of DC’s superheroes, an extraordinary team of pets and companions who can do just about anything including saving the superheroes as well. The story follows the quest of Superman’s pet Labrador, Krypto who has to join forces with Ace, the pet hound of the Dark Knight, Batman. Together and with the assistance of other animals, they set off to free their masters and the members of the Justice League held captive by Lex Luthor. The animated feature sees a star-studded voice cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, Marc Maron, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, and Vanessa Bayer.

With a production cost of $90 million, it would be interesting to see how well the feature does in pulling families to the theatres. The animated film directed by Jared Stern has, however, been getting positive reviews from critics with an A- grade from Cinema Score and a 60% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Check out the trailer below: