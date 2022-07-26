Ever since the cancellation of Krypto The Superdog in 2007, there has been a dog-shaped hole in the DC Comics animated lineup. Despite one-off appearances on shows like Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Smallville, and Titans, Krypto has not yet returned to a leading role. DC League of Super-Pets sets out to scratch comic fans' itch for canine companionship. Featuring familiar favorites, deep-cut characters, and new pets to fall in love with, this movie should be a hilarious and exciting experience for superhero fans both young and old. The star-studded voice cast of DC League of Super-Pets is as robust as the lineup of heroes.

Whether you're a die-hard DC Comics fan or just a casual viewer, it's time to brush up on your knowledge of the characters appearing in the film and the actors bringing them to life.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Krypto

Krypto's first appearance was in Adventure Comics #210 in 1955. Krypto is Superman's closest companion and one of the few survivors from the planet Krypton, Superman's home world. Kal-El's father Jor-El sent Krypto down to Earth in a prototype of the rocket that would eventually carry his son. While on Earth, the pair would reunite, and Krypto would pose as Kent's dog, Skip. Krypto often assists Superman in his time of need but also goes out on his own adventures in space. The Superdog has also fought alongside other DC characters, such as Beast Boy, Supergirl, and Batman.

Krypto is voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wrestler turned actor is one of the most famous action stars of the last decade and stars in another DC Comics film, Black Adam, which is scheduled to release later this year.

John Krasinski as Superman

Superman has been the most recognizable character in comics since his inception in 1938. A child named Kal-El was sent to Earth as his planet, Krypton was destroyed. The boy was raised by an American family known as The Kents. Kal-El's new parents called him Clark. As the boy grows, the Kents teach Clark to hide his alien identity and fantastical powers so that he may have a normal life. Eventually, he dawns the moniker "Superboy", then later "Superman", as Earth's most powerful hero.

John Krasinski joins the ranks of famous Supermen alongside greats such as George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, and Henry Cavill in DC League of Super-Pets. Krasinski is most famous for his fan-favorite role on The Office but recently appeared as another comic legend, Mr. Fantastic, in the MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound

Ace has appeared in many forms since his 1955 introduction in Batman #92. Ace is most commonly portrayed as a German Shepard, occasionally as an English Mastiff, and in this current iteration, a Boxer. Ace originally assisted Batman in finding his owner, but when he could no longer care for the dog, Bruce took him in. To become the Bat-Hound, Ace underwent rigorous training, but eventually gained powers thanks to the mischievous Bat-Mite. In another version, Ace was Joker's guard dog. After Joker abandoned the dogs, Alfred and Bruce saved him from certain death by purchasing the pound and converting it to a charitable humane society under the Wayne name.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have proved their electric on-screen chemistry in the Jumanji movies; making Hart the perfect choice to play Krypto's most powerful ally and greatest rival in the upcoming film. Hart has also previously demonstrated his voice acting chops as the iconic Snowball in The Secret Life of Pets.

Keanu Reeves as Batman

Batman has always been Superman's greatest rival in both the Justice League and real-life comic sales. Bruce Wayne was orphaned as a young boy in the crime-ridden Gotham City. Eternally scarred by his inability to act during that fateful moment, Bruce devoted the rest of his life to apprehending violent criminals. Despite his lack of superpowers, Batman earned his rank among the Justice League through his finely honed skills and immense resources. Sometimes known as The Dark Knight, Batman infiltrated the seedy underbelly of Gotham in order to protect the city's most vulnerable populations.

No one in Hollywood screams tall, dark, and handsome like Keanu Reeves. Reeves' leading roles in edgy action franchises like The Matrix and John Wick make him a fitting choice to play The Dark Knight, and his commanding voice performance should rank him among the likes of Batman greats Christian Bale and Kevin Conroy.

Kate McKinnon as Lulu

Lulu is a hairless guinea pig and the main antagonist of DC League of Super-Pets. She is an original character in the film and has not yet made a comic appearance. According to a children's book adaptation of the film, she gains her psychic powers from a piece of kryptonite and has her sights set on world domination. Lulu will have at least one guinea pig henchman, voiced by Thomas Middleditch.

Comedian Kate McKinnon recently ended her time on Saturday Night Live as their longest-tenured female cast member. She cemented herself in SNL history with her Hillary Clinton impression during the 2016 election cycle. McKinnon is no stranger to animation as the current voice of Miss Frizzle in The Magic School Bus Rides Again. However, she hasn't explored much of her villainous side in her work thus far. Hopefully, her performance as Lulu will be a welcome departure.

Vanessa Bayer as PB

PB the potbellied pig is another original character created for the film. She can alter her size and body mass. PB will be Wonder Woman's new pet, despite Wonder Woman's Super-Pet historically being a Kangaroo named "Jumpa." It is currently unknown why Jumpa was rewritten into PB.

Vanessa Bayer is another SNL alum from the same cast as Kate McKinnon. After both actresses departed the series in recent years, seeing them together again should be a treat for fans of the show. She was also a guest star on co-star Jemaine Clement's What We Do In The Shadows as the soul-sucking energy vampire Evie. Bayer's sweet and childlike tone makes her perfect for voice acting, and it's surprising she hasn't been cast in more animation films in the time since her minor role in Despicable Me 2.

Natasha Lyonne as Merton McSnurtle

Merton McSnurtle, also known as the TPBerrific Whatzit, is an anthropomorphic turtle from the golden age of comics with powers and a costume similar to The Flash. His powers were bestowed upon him by Prince Highness and Prince Lowness, as they wanted to see what an honest being would do with superpowers. Merton's honesty manifests in an "automatic conscience" that compels him to fight for what's right. DC League of Super-Pets will be the Terrific Whatzit's first film appearance.

Natasha Lyonne has been on a slow ascent to success since the 1990s, appearing in comedies like But I'm A Cheerleader and American Pie. Lyonne would eventually become a fan favorite on Orange Is The New Black as Nicky Nichols. She recently garnered acclaim for starring in and co-creating the series Russian Doll. Lyonne's brand of raspy sarcasm will certainly bring new life to Merton, who has received few updates in the last eighty years.

Diego Luna as Chip

Chip, written in the comics as "Ch'p", is a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Ch'p is an alien life form from the planet H'lven resembling a squirrel. Ch'p was bestowed a Green Lantern ring after defending his people from an invasion. He is often seen in major Green Lantern comic arcs, such as the Crisis on Infinite Earths, and is at one point resurrected into a Black Lantern. As Chip appears to gain his powers in the same event as the other pets in the trailer, it is unknown if he will follow this storyline.

Diego Luna will bring Chip to life in his first feature film appearance. He began acting in telenovelas as a child and continued acting into adulthood, before graduating to directing. His directorial work includes the biopic Cesar Chavez about the iconic Chicano icon and workers' rights activist. Luna was the lead in the fan-favorite Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will reprise his role in the upcoming prequel series Andor on Disney+.

Marc Maron as Lex Luthor

Superman's most notorious foe, Lex Luthor, feels even more relevant now in the age of billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk than in his 1940 introduction. Luthor is one of the richest and most intelligent men in the DC Universe, using his unimaginable wealth and technical prowess to enhance his physical abilities. Despite the public viewing him in high regard, Luthor is notoriously selfish, vengeful, and violently xenophobic. He despises Superman for being an immigrant alien and for constantly outwitting him. However, Luthor is not to be underestimated. His attacks often result in the toughest battles for the Justice League.

Marc Maron is an actor, comedian, and podcast host. He is notable for appearing on Late Night with Conan O'Brien more than any other standup comedian. His role as Lex Luthor will be his second appearance in a DC Comics movie after 2019's Joker, in which he played a minor role. Maron also has a substantial history in voice acting that spans four decades, including appearances in Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Metalocalypse, and Adventure Time.

Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane

Lois Lane has been Superman's love interest and eventual wife for his entire 80-year run. An award-winning journalist for Metropolis' Daily Planet, Lane's quick wit, and sleuthing skills lead her to the true identity of Clark Kent. Early depictions painted her as a damsel in distress, but later iterations expanded on her intelligence and strong convictions.

Olivia Wilde will voice Lois Lane. Wilde is an accomplished actress who starred in the Tron reboot as Quorra and has appeared in other well-known science fiction and action properties, such as Tron: Legacy and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She recently transitioned into directing, finding success in the comedy Booksmart starring Beanie Feldstein. Her next project is a dystopian psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, debuting later this year. She has also been attached to direct an untitled female-led Spider-Man film for Sony, which is currently in pre-production.

Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman

Princess Diana was raised on the island of Themyscira, hidden from the rest of the world. Themyscira, sometimes called Paradise Island, is a society of Amazonian women without men. When soldier Steve Trevor washes up on the island, Diana learns of the horrors of the world of men (usually World War II) and decides to leave the island to fight for all humanity. Wonder Woman is often used as a symbol of feminism, especially after Lynda Carter's portrayal during the second wave.

Jameela Jamil is most recognizable as Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place. Before moving from the UK to the US, she hosted various TV shows, but she didn't get her big break until moving to Los Angeles. Jamil often champions feminist causes and disability rights online, making her a fitting choice for Wonder Woman. She will also appear as Titania in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+.

Jemaine Clement as Aquaman

Arthur Curry was born the son of a seafaring human and the queen of Atlantis. He spent his childhood in the human world, unaware of his lineage and abilities. Aquaman holds the power to commune with sea creatures, as well as super strength and fighting abilities. Once he returned to Atlantis as an adult, he became the most revered Atlantean leader of all time. Aquaman has been a member of the Justice League since their first mission in 1960.

Jemaine Clement carries on the representation of Aquaman as an islander, a fitting interpretation for the heir of Atlantis. Clement is of Ngāti Kahungunu Māori descent. The actor is best known as a co-creator of the New Zealand comedy show Flight of the Conchords. He is also a frequent collaborator of Taika Waititi, dating back to the filmmaker's first full-length film, Eagle Vs. Shark. The pair also created the vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows and its spinoff currently airing on FX.

John Early as The Flash

Barry Allen was the second person to be known as The Flash. He was a police scientist who ended up with his powers after a lab accident. Allen is typically regarded as the most well-known version of the character, appearing in The CW's The Flash and the DCEU. The Flash holds the power of super speed and can manipulate time. Barry Allen was introduced in the 1950s, after the original version, Jay Garrick, waned in popularity. He would eventually be succeeded by his lab assistant, Wally West.

John Early is a comedian best known for his stand-up and playing Elliott Goss on the sitcom Search Party. He has also had minor appearances in acclaimed films, such as Beatriz At Dinner and The Disaster Artist.

Daveed Diggs as Cyborg

First created in 1980, Victor "Vic" Stone was a star football player who had his dreams ripped away after a tragic accident. Stone should not have survived this accident, but his scientist father was able to salvage what was left of his son and mold him into something new, Cyborg. He uses his cybernetic strength and innate intelligence amplified by his integration into the internet to fight as one of Earth's mightiest heroes. Cyborg is most commonly associated with the Teen Titans but is also a primary member of the Justice League.

In the film, Cyborg will be played by Daveed Diggs. Diggs has gained notoriety over the past few years for his success across mediums including acting, writing, rapping, and composing. His career began in theatre before his role in Hamilton skyrocketed him into the mainstream. He has appeared in a multitude of projects across a variety of genres, from the horror satire Velvet Buzzsaw to voice acting in shows like Bob's Burgers and Bojack Horseman.

Dascha Polanco as Green Lantern

Jessica Cruz, alongside her partner Simon Baz, is the current Green Lantern assigned to Earth. Jessica originally held the Ring of Volthoom. Her reward for overcoming the anxieties the evil ring was feeding upon, was a spot in the Green Lantern Corps. Jessica Cruz is notably the first female representative of sector 2814. She is also confirmed to appear in HBO Max's Green Lantern series, which will focus on various Green Lantern Corps members and hopefully will premiere sometime in 2023.

Dascha Polanco is most recognizable for her role in Netflix's Orange Is The New Black. Polanco appeared in all seven seasons of the series as inmate Dayanara "Daya" Diaz. She has also appeared in other Netflix projects, such as Russian Doll and the acclaimed miniseries When They See Us, created by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay about the real-life case of the Central Park Five.

Watch the trailer for DC League of Super-Pets: