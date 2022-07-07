With the approaching release of DC League of Super Pets soaring into theaters on July 29, the marketing team took to Twitter to share some both well penned and punned posters with their followers. In them, we see the main group of animated heroes: Clark Kent/Superman (John Krasinski), Bruce Wayne/Batman (Keanu Reeves), Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Jameela Jamil), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jermaine Clement), Barry Allen/The Flash (John Early), Victor Stone/Cyborg (Daveed Diggs), Jessica Cruz/The Green Lantern (Dascha Polanco), and Lex Luthor (Marc Maron). Each image reveals the main two-legged characters decked out in their crime fighting attire while well played taglines can be read at the top. Our personal favorites are Superman’s “Tall Clark and Handsome,” and Cyborg’s “He’s Had Some Work Done.”

While we’re thrilled to catch a look at what the animated humans look like while also picking up more of the film’s tone, the real stars are missing. That would be the titular pets: Krypto the Superdog (Dwayne Johnson), Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), hairless guinea pig Lulu (Kate McKinnon), PB the pot-bellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), and a squirrel named Chip (Diego Luna).

Together, with the exception of Lulu, the group of cute, cuddly, no-nonsense animals form the League of Super Pets and will put their powers to the test to save their human counterparts. Our guess is that with today’s reveal of the secondary character images, the main four-legged stars will receive their poster takeover any day now.

The Jared Stern helmed feature will tell the story of a dark day in history when the Justice League was captured by a guinea pig named Lulu. Accepting his reality as the only one who can save his owner, Superman, and the rest of heroes, Krypto steps up to the plate. But, he’ll need some help. For that, he turns to a local shelter to scrounge up some aid in a crew of animals who were gifted with super abilities of their own.

There, he finds the impossibly strong Ace, PB who can more than triple her size, Merton who goes against everything we expect from turtles with his lightning fast speed, and Chip the squirrel who shocks everyone with his powers of wielding electricity. Together, they’ll face off against the evil Lulu, Lex Luthor and others on a journey to bring their humans home safely.

While we already presumed DC League of Super Pets would impress with animation coming from Warner Animation Group, along with the driving force of its vocal star power, today’s posters also illuminate the wit and craft behind the picture’s writing team. You can check out all the images below: