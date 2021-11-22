Well... the cat’s out of the bag. Or better yet, the dog is. This morning, The Office alum and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski shared an image on Twitter to reveal he’s the one voicing Superman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie. Krasinski will be Krypto’s best friend, with the dog being voiced by Dwayne Johnson. As the name suggests, the film will follow a group of super-powered animals, many of them linked to some of DC's greatest superheroes, as they stop global threats.

Krasinski had been announced as a voice cast member back in June, along with a slate of other actors that includes Keanu Reeves, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon, and Vanessa Bayer. Aside from them, Kevin Hart will be playing Ace the Bat-Hound and Marc Maron is set to voice Superman's biggest enemy Lex Luthor.

The image shared by Krasinski shows Krypto the dog flying alongside the son of Krypton. Krypto has his tongue out and seems to be having the time of his life. In the tweet, Krasinski joked that both he and Johnson were born to play these roles and revealed he always wanted to do a buddy movie with the former WWE star. Well, it doesn’t get any buddier than this.

DC League of Super-Pets is written by Jared Stern and John Wittington, who have also co-written The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie, so you know the sort of humor you can expect to see and laugh with when the movie flies into theaters in 2022. This time, however, Stern decided to go the extra mile and make his feature film directorial debut with DC League of Super-Pets. He is sharing the directing credit with Sam Levine, who is also debuting as a feature film director after helming several episodes of Penn Zero.

DC League of Super-Pets premiers exclusively in theaters on May 20, 2022. You can check out Krasinski’s original tweet below:

