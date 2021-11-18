Earlier this month at DC FanDome, a teaser trailer for the upcoming superhero movie DC League of Super-Pets was released. The animated movie has a slew of voice-acting talent with Dwayne Johnson voicing Superman’s equally superpowered pup, Krypto. While a full trailer has yet to be released, Entertainment Weekly has revealed new first look photos from the new DC film.

The images give fans a first look at the superpowered gang made up of the pets of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more. Included in the lineup is Melton the Turtle (Natasha Lyonne), PB the Pig (Vanessa Bayer), Chip the Squirrel (Diego Luna), and Ace (Kevin Hart). The animated film centers around Krypto as he leads the team on a mission to save Metropolis from a twisted guinea pig named Lulu (Marc Maron). Actors Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, and Jameela Jamil have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

DC League of Super-Pets is based on the DC Comics animal team originally called Legion of Super-Pets. Since its debut in 1962, the animal sidekicks have been featured in a variety of media, both by their owner’s side and alone. In 2005, Krypto notably had his own show on Cartoon Network titled Krypto the Superdog, which often featured his fellow animal heroes.

Image via DC

RELATED: 'DC League of Super Pets' Producer Hiram Garcia Promises Plenty of Easter Eggs and a Lot of Fun

The film is written and directed by Jared Stern, who came up with the idea after visiting a shelter with his wife. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he comments on Krypto’s relationship to shelter dog Ace stating,

"It's a buddy story about those two guys. [Krypto] flies above the streets, Ace is from the streets. He's a shelter pet and so he knows a little bit more about being a regular dog. Their dynamic is figuring that out and butting heads in that way."

Stern also put emphasis on treating the film like a superhero movie instead of solely a kids film. "I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat - but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets.” He stated, “I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre.”

DC League of Super-Pets is set to premiere in theaters May 20, 2022, and will be available on HBO Max 45 days following the release. Check out the new image below.

Image via DC

'DC League of Super-Pets' Trailer Reveals a Stand-Off Between Krypto and Ace The animated film is set to fly into theaters on May 20, 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email