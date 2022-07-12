Some may assume that the two leads in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), were created exclusively for the movie. Others know of them from recent appearances in DC's Justice League Action or DC Super Hero Girls. However, it's likely that most may be surprised to hear the two dogs actually have a deep history that begins at the tail end (no pun intended) of comics’ Golden Age in 1955, when the likes of Lassie and The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin enjoyed popularity on television. As we await Super-Pets, let's take a look at these top dogs.

Ace the Bat-Hound

Ace's biography isn't quite as deep as Krypto's, probably because a caped, flying super dog that escaped Krypton and came to Earth is more believable than Batman even owning a dog. Ace the Bat-Hound debuted in June 1955 in the pages of Batman #92, a German Shepherd originally owned by engraver John Wilker. After Wilker was kidnapped by counterfeiters, he was found by Batman and Robin, disoriented and struggling to swim in the river having followed and fought the kidnappers. Ace was taken in by the Dynamic Duo, who hoped that he could lead them to Wilker. In the meantime, Robin crafted a hood-like mask and a bat emblem dog tag for Ace, who became an asset to their crime fighting (an escaped convict that Ace caught cried 'Leggo you — you BAT-HOUND!', giving Ace the name in true 1950s fashion). Batman and Robin found Wilker, but were taken captive by the counterfeiters. Luckily, Batman made a crude Bat-Signal in the sky which let Ace to the villains' lair, where he nudged a window open and freed Batman and Robin, and all three took out the scoundrels. Wilker would then often loan Ace out to the Dynamic Duo to help on their adventures, before leaving Ace with them permanently after he was unable to care for him.

Now a full-time crime fighter, Batman equipped Ace with a tiny receiver that would send a signal whenever Bat-Hound was needed, and a device that allowed Ace to pull his own mask on. Over the next few years Ace would be stricken with amnesia (which prompted Batman to arrange for an operation that would restore Ace's memory, somehow), meet Batwoman and Bat-Mite, who briefly gave Ace super-powers like Krypto's. His last appearance in core Bat-titles was in 1964's Batman #162, helping Batwoman and Robin track down the lair of hybrid animal-men. Ace wouldn't appear again until 1984's Ambush Bug #3 and 1990's Animal-Man #25, although a New Earth version appeared in Batman #462, a guide dog to a blind Native American named Black Wolf before settling with Batman. Ace the Bat-Hound's last appearance in print would come in 1993.

Television would be where Ace was brought back to the limelight, with appearances in the DC animated series Batman Beyond (1999-2001), Krypto the Superdog (2005-2006), Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008-2011), and most recently in DC Super Hero Girls.

Krypto the Superdog

Krypto's first appearance in print was supposed to be as a one-off character in the March 1955 Adventure Comics #210, mere months before the debut of Ace. The powerful pup was highly popular, returning four issues later as a regular in the adventures of Superboy. Unlike Ace, Krypto has not had any significant time away from the comics, absent for only brief periods of time.

Krypto was originally Kal-El's dog on Krypton. Jor-El, testing rockets for sending Kal-El to Earth, used Krypto as a test subject for one prototype, which was knocked off course and wouldn't arrive on Earth until years later, where he was reunited with the now-teenaged Superboy. The white dog of unspecified pedigree gained the same powers and abilities as his master, proportional to how the powers and abilities of an Earth dog would be to a human. Certain abilities like smell and hearing were actually better than Superman's. Krypto also had super-canine intelligence, and his thoughts were depicted on page using thought balloons.

As a crime fighter, Krypto wore a gold collar, a Superman 'S' symbol for a dog tag, and a red cape, which he would remove when posing as the Kent's pet dog, 'Skip'. To keep Krypto's identity secret, the Kents would apply a brown dye patch to his back, which he would burn off when needed. He would eventually have a collar with a retractable cape and a pullcord-activated dye applicator, allowing him to change his appearance without help. Krypto belonged to two separate super-animal organizations, the 30th century Legion of Super-Pets and the Space Canine Patrol Agents, and again like Ace would be struck with amnesia in 1974 before having his memory restored in 1975's Superman #287. The last appearance of this version of Krypto would be in the 1986 non-canon Superman story Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? sacrificing himself to save Superman's life by biting out the throat of the Kryptonite Man.

But you just can't keep a good dog down, and like his owner Krypto's story would be reimagined multiple times. After the events of the Crisis on Infinite Earths limited series, Krypto would emerge in a pocket universe, the pet of an alternate Superboy who would sacrifice his powers to help Superboy defeat three ciminals from the Phantom Zone. A second Krypto was significantly different: a small, white, ordinary Earth dog that would eventually fall into the hands of Superboy before his last appearance in Superboy #74. The most recent Krypto debuted in the early 2000s Superman storyline "Return to Krypton" as a dog from a false Krypton created by Brainiac 13 as a trap, who followed Superman to Earth after Brainiac's trap was defeated. The modern Krypto has all the same powers but with a normal canine intellect, amplifying the acts of a normal dog and inadvertently causing damage. He's been through Superman: Birthright, the Sinestro Corps War, The New 52 and DC Rebirth, most recently seen in print as Supergirl's loyal companion.

Krypto has an extensive television resume as well, with appearances in Superman: The Animated Series (1996-2000), Smallville (2001-2011), Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Justice League Action, Titans (2018-), his own series Krypto the Superdog and most recently with his cohort Ace in DC Super Hero Girls.