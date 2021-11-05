The world is simply not hyped enough for DC League of Super-Pets. Boasting a stacked cast of voice talent, the animated film will follow the exploits of the Justice League's furry friends like Krypto the Super Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart). We're a good while from Super-Pets hitting theaters—after a few delays, it's finally settled on a May 20, 2022 release date—which means details are still pretty slim, but producer Hiram Garcia was open about why Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions was keen on getting the movie made. When Collider's Steven Weintraub sat down with Garcia to discuss Netflix's Red Notice, we also got some more details on why everyone at Seven Bucks thinks audiences are gonna' love this movie.

"I think what's fun about it is I don't think people in the majority of the world are as familiar with these characters as they are with much of the rest of the DC superheroes. Everyone knows Superman, everyone knows Wonder Woman, Batman, but other than people being familiar with a little bit of Krypto, I think the idea of seeing this superhero universe and these heroes, seeing Superman's pet in Krypto, is going to be a lot of fun, and seeing it as he starts to assemble this team of other kind of characters as they play into this world, I think it's just going to be a lot of fun. Look, there's been a ton of superhero stuff out there, but what's fun for us is that there hasn't really been any superhero storytelling done like this through the pets of these iconic characters and how they come together. So the movie's really fun."

Besides Johnson and Hart, the only other confirmed role in the film is Marc Maron as iconic Superman villain, Lex Luthor. But the cast attached to undisclosed roles is also mind-boggling, including Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer, and Jameela Jamil. Noted Garcia:

"Our actors are so talented. As you can imagine, anytime you have anything that has DJ and Kevin in it doing what they do, you're going to have a blast with it. So I just think this perspective... I think it's going to provide a franchise and a view into this superhero world that really covers eight to 80. I think, obviously, it's going to be very kid-friendly, but... We cater to adults a lot, and, obviously, we know how many fans there are of the DC Universe. I think seeing that world through the perspective of Krypto and all these wonderful animals and the way they interact in their comedic and biting way, I think it's going to be a lot of fun for everyone."

As for any DC Comics fans who want to dig even deeper than a character as obscure as Ace the Bat-Hound? Super-Pets has you covered, as long as you keep an eye out. "One of the great things to do when you're making these movies," Garcia told us, "is making sure you're looking all around because it's really fun to drop Easter eggs all over a movie."

Be on the lookout for the rest of our chat with Garcia on the site soon. Red Notice is currently available to stream on Netflix and DC League of Super-Pets is set to arrive on May 20, 2022.

