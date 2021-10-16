DC has unveiled the first look at their upcoming League of Super-Pets animated movie, which features an absolutely star-studded cast providing the voices of such beloved superhero pet sidekicks as Krypto the Super Dog, Ace the Bat-Hound, and more.

The new footage was unveiled as part of this weekend's epic DC FanDome event, which boasted announcements and reveals from a number of much-anticipated films, TV shows, and video games — as well as upcoming animated projects.

The voice cast for DC League of Super-Pets is led by Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super Dog, whose casting was announced back in May of this year. He's joined by long-time co-star Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, as well as Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna in currently undisclosed roles.

When Collider spoke to producer Hiram Garcia, he effusively praised the upcoming animated movie, saying that League of Super-Pets will be the official big-screen introduction to many characters who have never made an appearance on such a huge project. In Garcia's words:

"It’s a lot of fun. As a Superman fan and a huge dog lover, having the ability to tell the story of Krypto and Superman is a dream come true! It’s such a charming story and then in addition we get to introduce the league of Super-Pets and all those wonderful characters. We have such an amazing cast of actors, and anytime you can get Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart together doing what they do, you know it's going to be a big, fun ride for audiences. This is such a huge project that we’ve been working on for a while so we were thrilled when we finally made the announcement."

DC League of Super-Pets was first announced in July 2018, but moved forward development-wise when Johnson signed onto the project in May of this year. The film is written and directed by Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) and co-directed by Sam Levine, both of whom make their feature directorial debuts. Producers include Stern as well as Garcia, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Patricia Hicks.

DC League of Super-Pets will fly into theaters on May 20, 2022, with a new trailer coming this November. Check out the trailer below:

