The cast of animated family film DC League of Super-Pets just got a serious injection of star power with the announcement that Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna have all boarded the ensemble via a fun teaser video starring Krypto the Super Dog in all his animated glory.

That’s on top of Dwayne Johnson, who was confirmed to be voicing Superman’s canine companion a couple of weeks back, and he’ll also produce with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via his Seven Bucks banner, alongside Warner Animation Group and DC Films.

If that still wasn’t enough bang for your superpowered buck, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Focus duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are listed as executive producers, as is Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors filmmaker Nicholas Stoller.

There’s no word yet on who the ensemble will be voicing bar the exception of Hart, with Johnson’s Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level collaborator confirmed as Ace the Bat-Hound.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Aquaman 2'

Jared Stern, who had a hand in writing Mr. Popper’s Penguins, The Internship and The Watch, is writing and directing, and he’s no stranger to animated movies based on major properties after previously being involved in The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie.

Over the years, the comic books have introduced such wild and wonderful figures as Beppo the Super Monkey, Comet the Super Horse, shapeless alien Proty II, Streaky the Super Cat, Flexi the Plastic Bird, and Bat-Cow to name but a small few, so we can at least guarantee that one of the hugely talented stars will end up playing a bovine superhero, which is a tremendous thought.

DC League of Super-Pets has been in the works for a while, having first been announced in July 2018, but things have gathered some serious momentum recently, and the project is clearly gearing up to hit the ground running in order to meet a May 20, 2022 release date.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Superhero Movie Release Dates: From 2021 to 2023 and Beyond

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Episode Titles Tease Even More Weirdness and Mayhem Stay weird, Umbrella Academy!

Read Next