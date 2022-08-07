After teasing earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed the full post-credit scene from his recent animated movie DC’s League of Super-Pets online, sharing his excitement to play the title role of Black Adam in the live-action feature film hitting theaters in October.

The post-credit scene for DC League of Super-Pets shows the extent of Johnson’s acting ability as he voices three of the four characters portrayed in the clip. Not only does the actor provide the voice for Superman’s dog Krypto in the film currently in theaters, but he also voices both Black Adam and Black Adam’s dog, Anubis.

In the end-credits scene shared on Johnson's Instagram, Krypto is getting ready to play fetch with his owner Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) when Anubis beats him to the Batman-shaped squeaky toy in motion. As their super-owners meet, the pups discuss the Black Adam’s status as an “anti-hero” as well as its definition in contrast with a villain. After some back and forth, Anubis admits to his heroic foil that a fine line separates his owner as an “anti-hero” from the villains Krypto fights.

Image via Warner Bros.

DC League of Super-Pets brings Johnson back together with Kevin Hart as Batman’s pet hound, Ace. The two have established an odd-couple dynamic that succeeds in the box office with films such as Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

DC League of Super-Pets hit the top spot with $23 million its first weekend, and surpassed the previous week’s number one film Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated Nope. Although greeted with less-than-impressed reviews, the film reached $41 million in its running domestic total at the box office. The film follows the dogs’ adventure to free their owners being held hostage by Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) and his villainous guinea pig Lulu (Kate McKinnon). The animated film, which marks the theatrical directorial debut for screenwriter Jared Stern, also features an all-star voice cast of Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne and Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane.

"The world is starting to simmer with excitement about the earth's shattering SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM⚡️showdown one day," Johnson wrote in his caption on Instagram, teasing the battle requested by fans. "But until then... BLACK ADAM'S DOG ~ ANUBIS⚡️ has a few choice words for SUPERMAN'S DOG ~ KRYPTO. The definition and philosophy of ANTIHERO is quite intriguing....And YES.... If you listen closely, I voice BOTH DOGS AND BLACK ADAM in this scene."

Expected to debut in theaters on October 21, the live-action Black Adam will focus on the titular anti-hero. The upcoming film was directed by Jaume-Collet Serra and was written by the trio of Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film will also feature Quintessa Swindell as Red Tornado, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, joining the live-action DC universe. In addition to starring in it, Johnson also served as an executive producer on the film, alongside Walter Hamada, Eric McLeod, and Scott Sheldon.

DC’s League of Super-Pets is currently in theaters. Watch the full end-credit scene shared by the Rock below.