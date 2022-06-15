DC is best known for its dark nature as compared to its counterpart, Marvel, but with a slew of highly anticipated films on the way, and with the continuous efforts to establish the DC Extended Universe, there is a lot to look forward to - with one particular project being the DC League of Super-Pets. The DC League of Super-Pets film does not rate particularly high among the various DC projects that fans are eagerly anticipating. However, with each new fact discovered, this upbeat film appears to be on its way to making a place in the audience's heart, catering to people of all ages.

DC League of Super-Pets, based on DC's original Legion of Super-Pets, is a new 3D-animated movie that follows the story and adventures of an all-animal squad led by Krypto the Superdog and Ace the Bat-Hound. The Legion has never penetrated into the mainstream media, except for Krypto who has been featured in comic books and other media on a regular basis, even getting his own short-lived television series. With this picture, Warner Bros. hopes to change that.

While the traditional DC super pets don’t make an appearance, we are introduced to new characters with equally amazing powers ready to save humanity and win people over. So here's everything we know about this exciting and adorable movie.

Watch the DC League of Super-Pets Trailer

Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for the DC League of Super-Pets in late 2021, which kicked off the promotion for the film. It features Krypto and the other Super-Pets' adventure to save the Justice League, as well as a sneak peek at how some cast members sound in their characters. The DC League of Super-Pets trailer does an excellent job of establishing the plot without giving too much away.

Another trailer was released in early March that focuses on Batman and Ace's unique bond. As we know, they're both used to working alone, but it turns out they have a lot more in common than they realized. The Batman teaser is sheer joy, featuring Danny Elfman's classic score from 1989's Batman. Yet another trailer was released in May 20222. All the trailers are full of quips and laughs, and it's a fair bet that if you like the trailers, you'll love the movie.

DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022, according to Warner Bros. When the film was first announced in 2019, the company set a release date of May 2021. This was before COVID-19 caused studios to reorganize their future slates and shut down movie cinemas for months. It was postponed from May to July 2022, causing another short delay in early 2022. DC League of Super-Pets comes out right in the middle of summer, the perfect time for kids to fully enjoy the movie during their vacations. It will be available in cinemas for 45 days before becoming available on HBO Max to stream.

Who Is in the Cast of DC League of Super-Pets?

The cast of DC League of Super-Pets is jam-packed with big Hollywood celebrities, as is the case with most popular animated films. Dwayne Johnson, the star of the next big DC movie Black Adam, plays Krypto the Superdog, Superman's best friend and pet. Superman himself is voiced by John Krasinski.

Ace is brought to life by Kevin Hart, and Keanu Reeves does a brilliant job voicing Batman. The rest of the Super-Pets characters and actors include Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Merton, Diego Luna (Andor) portraying Chip, Vanessa Bayer (Ibiza) playing PB, and Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) as Lulu. Lex Luthor is voiced by Marc Marion (Joker), with Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) portraying Green Lantern. Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Who Are the Super-Pets and What Are Their Comic Book Origins?

Krypto: The Superdog

Krypto has one of the saddest backstories in comic book history. When Jor-El, Superman's father was testing rockets while preparing for the planet Krypton's impending destruction, he used Krypto as a test subject who was then launched into space, where his rocket was thrown off course, and he drifted for years in space. Fortunately, Krypto was reunited with his original owner and was able to join Superman and the rest of the superfamily in fighting crime and injustice. Krypto has the same powers as Superman including super-strength and speed, flight, x-ray vision, enhanced senses, and much more.

Ace: The Bathound

Ace the Bathound was initially a lost dog discovered by Batman and Robin while on a mission to save Ace's owner. Because of the numerous "lost dog" announcements made by Bruce Wayne (Batman's alter persona) when Ace was lost, Batman became concerned that if anyone saw Ace with Batman, they might make the connection between their identities. As a result, Ace received a hood in the shape of Batman's own bat mask and became to be known as Ace the Bathound.

Merton: The Turtle

Although The Flash has never had an animal sidekick in the mainstream DC Comics, Merton the Turtle will be the Flash's pet in the forthcoming film. Just like the owner, Merton has super-speed abilities and fights injustice alongside the rest of the squad.

PB: The Pig

PB is a brand-new character created for the film who will become Wonder Woman's pet by the end of the DC League of Super-Pets. Although not much is known about this new character apart from her ability to grow to any size, the origin tale of bright-eyed PB should be entertaining to see. Fun fact, even though Wonder Woman hasn't had a pet pig in the comics, she has had a pet kanga (magical kangaroo) named Jumpa.

Chip: The Squirrel

Chip, also known as Ch'p, seems to be the only super pet in the animated picture who is based on a full-fledged hero rather than a sidekick. In the comics, Chip was a rebel fighter who was about to be executed on his home planet of H'Iven, until a Guardian of the Universe (the creators of the Green Lantern Corps) intervened and offered him a Green Lantern Ring. Not much of the origin story seems to be followed in the movie as we see Chip complaining about being without power, proven wrong right the next moment with his electric abilities in the trailer.

The dark origin stories of the super-pets are not mentioned in the movie as Warner Bros. is taking a light-hearted approach to the DC Universe with the DC League of Super-Pets. So expect things to be at least a little different in the animated film. From the trailers, it looks like except for Krypto, all the other Super-Pets are yet to actually become the pets of their respective owners.

Who Is Making DC League of Super-Pets and What Is its Background?

Jared Stern was hired in July 2018 to write and direct his first animated film based on DC's Legion of Super-Pets. In January 2019, it was reported that Sam Levine would collaborate with Stern as co-director, while Patricia Hicks would serve as producer for DC League of Super-Pets. It was announced in May 2021 that Dwayne Johnson, who would voice Krypto the Superdog, would also be producing alongside Hicks, also joined by Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Stern. Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Nicholas Stoller will be serving as executive producers.

Jared Stern, who wrote The Lego Batman Movie, will be working again with Animal Logic, the same studio that worked on the animation for Warner Bros' Lego Movie series. It's Warner Bros.'s first animated DC film to be released in theaters since Teen Titans Go! To The Movies in 2018.

At DC FanDome, a video game based on the animated feature, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, was unveiled in addition to the animated film. The game is set to release on July 15, 2022.

As per reports, Steve Jablonsky will compose the original soundtrack for the film. Jablonsky has composed for the well-renowned Transformers franchise, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadow, and much more.

Is DC League of Super-Pets Connected to Other DC Movies?

DC League of Super-Pets is one of the unique portrayals of the DC universe, particularly given how gloomy the DC Extended Universe usually is. However, this does not take away the film's importance, and it must be regarded as part of the DCEU. From the trailers and comments coming in from the viewers, the expectation is high because of how different it is from the usual DC work with its perfect combination of wholesomeness and light-hearted humor. That said, the film will probably occupy its own niche in the Extended Universe without crossing over with any of the live-action film franchises.

What Is the DC League of Super Pets’ Plot?

Krypto the Super-Dog, like his best friend Superman, is from the planet Krypton. They're inseparable and are always together, whether they're hanging out or fighting crime. Krypto wants to launch a rescue attempt when Superman and the whole Justice League are kidnaped, but he'll need some help.

Fortunately, there is hope in the form of a bunch of shelter animals who have acquired remarkable superpowers. Ace the dog gains extraordinary strength, while Merton the turtle gains super speed. Then we have PB the pig who can grow to any size, and Chip the squirrel who has electric abilities. With that, we have a formidable and hilariously funny squad who are ready to save the Justice League.

While the movie is aimed at a younger audience, the film is full of humor for the adults as well. Just based on the teaser alone, it appears to be the type of animated project that parents can enjoy watching with their children, mainly if the parents are DC Comics enthusiasts themselves.