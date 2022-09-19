DC League of Super-Pets is set to once again take a bite out of crime as the HBO Max release date for the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring film has been revealed. The animated film will be making its way to the streaming service later this month on Monday, September 26.

The announcement of the animated film's HBO Max release date was made in a tweet from the official HBO Max Twitter page. The release on the streaming service will be just a little over a month after the film received a digital release on August 23 and just under two months since the film's theatrical release on July 29. It will also be just a week ahead of the film's physical release, which will include 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions, on October 4. DC League of Super-Pets follows Krypto the Super Dog, voiced by Johnson, as he teams up with named Ace the Bat-Hound voiced by Hart, and a ragtag team of shelter pets, who have recently been given superpowers to save a kidnapped Justice League.

The film has seen strong earnings at the box office, currently sitting at over $177 million at the global box office and $88 million domestically. The film also saw decent reviews from critics, receiving an A- from CinemaScore, and currently has a good 74% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the Audience Rating being even more favorable as it is at a much higher 88%.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares 'DC League of Super-Pets' Post Credits Scene

Screenwriter Jason Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) made his theatrical film directorial debut with DC League of Super-Pets. He also served as a co-writer on the project, having penned the screenplay for the film alongside John Whittington. Along with Johnson and Hart, the cast of the animated film features an all-star ensemble of voice talent that includes the likes of Marc Maron as Lex Luthor as well as Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne, John Krasinski as Clark Kent, Kate McKinnon as Lulu, and Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane. Other cast members also include Vanessa Bayer (I Love That For You), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico, Andor), Thomas Middleditch (Middleditch and Schwartz), Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), John Early (Search Party), and Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), among many others.

DC League of Super-Pets is still playing in theaters with a digital version also currently available. The animated movie's HBO Max premiere is set for September 26 with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release scheduled for October 4. Check out the tweet announcing the HBO Max release date down below.