For many years, DC has developed a series of theatrical releases that underlined their superhero universe's grim, dark, and mature tone. While there’s no doubt a big public for these supposedly adult stories, children also love superheroes, and they deserve to see flashy metahuman battles in theaters. So, the fact that DC League of Super-Pets got a theatrical release – instead of just being dumped in HBO Max – is a victory already. Even more because, on top of the superheroes, DC is also bringing a cast of cute animals, another big passion of the family's youngest members.

Unfortunately, while DC League of Super-Pets does a decent job entertaining kids, the film is too simplistic and not fun enough to keep the whole family's attention. The voice cast does a wonderful job, the synergy between Dwayne Johnson’s Krypto and Kevin Hart’s Ace helps to elevate the movie, and writers Jared Stern and John Wittington do their best to fill the 100 minutes runtime with the biggest number of self-referential jokes they can think of. Even so, while all of that allows DC League of Super-Pets to become casual, family-friendly fun, the movie lacks originality and can not shake off the feeling we’ve seen this before somewhere else.

The idea of focusing on a team of super pets is exciting at first glance, as it allows the introduction of new characters to the familiar DC universe. However, DC League of Super-Pets fails its main cast of characters by simply not exploring their origin stories. Instead, the movie is all about Krypto learning how to work well with others, so DC League of Super-Pets spends a long time building the Super Dog’s personality and history with Superman (voiced by John Krasinski) while ignoring his new super pet friends.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Where You've Seen 'DC League of Super-Pets' Krypto & Ace the Bat-Hound Before

Ace, as the stubborn but wise companion that’ll finally teach Krypto he can count on others, also gets a brief flashback scene – the best sequence of the movie, by the way, and if you do not cry, you are already dead inside. But that’s it. All we know about PB the pot-bellied pig (voiced by Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (voiced by Natasha Lyonne), and Chip the squirrel (voiced by Diego Luna) is that they were rescue animals just like Ace. And all of them were dismissed by humans looking to adopt a pet because everyone only cares about kittens.

Things aren't much better on the villainous side of the movie. While Lulu, the hairless guinea pig (voiced by Kate McKinnon), indeed gets a layered origin story, her behavior is erratic and incoherent sometimes. The simple plot of DC League of Super-Pets must keep moving forward, and that can only happen if bad guys remain bad and good guys remain good. While there’s an argument to be made about the need to adapt a script to children’s diminished cognitive capabilities, we don’t need to underestimate them that much. Animated box office success like Zootopia and Moana already proved you can have a story filled with colorful characters while still subverting expectations. So, there is a market for children's movies that can still discuss the dangers of binary morality. Instead, DC League of Super-Pets sticks with all the superhero tropes, just adding pet-related puns to the formula. And if we are getting tired of superhero clichés everywhere, a simplified version of the same old story is a bummer.

DC League of Super-Pets also tries to give something to the adults taking their children to theaters through Merton, a bad-mouthed turtle with an insatiable sex drive. While on paper that’s a brilliant idea, but the movie is too afraid to lean into the concept, and we just end up with a few bleeped curse words and a couple of jokes that never land. DC League of Super-Pets also has its fair share of meta references that try to make fun of clichés, obviously directed to the people who consume a lot of superhero media. While this is occasionally amusing, we’ve all seen these jokes. How often do we need to make fun of heroes motivated by the death of an uncle for it to stop being funny? It's also somewhat contradictory to watch DC League of Super-Pets making fun of superhero tropes while following those tropes in this story.

Image via Warner Bros

But the most disappointing aspect of DC League of Super-Pets is its animation. The classic slapstick aesthetics work well enough to create a visually pleasing world. But DC League of Super-Pets falls behind in a universe where we have movies such as Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and The Mitchells vs. The Machines pushing the boundaries of 3D animation. What’s worse is that, during a few rare moments in the movie, animators used a thrilling mix of 3D and 2D animation to represent the memories and fantasies of some characters. These moments are beautifully executed, which makes us wonder if the whole movie couldn’t have experimented more with its aesthetics to create a unique identity.

Despite its flaws, DC League of Super-Pets is not a bad movie. Adults taking children to the theaters can still like it if they keep expectations low and don’t bother too much about reused tropes. And in a moment in history where we feel like we need to do homework to understand the latest big superhero releases, it is refreshing to enjoy a straightforward story that never outstays its welcome. Nevertheless, what hurts DC League of Super-Pets the most is its unfulfilled potential. With a great voice cast, curious characters, and glimpses of an engaging art style, all the movie had to do to be great was rely more on the original things it brings to the DC universe. Instead, DC League of Super-Pets is satisfied being just another commonplace superhero tale.

Rating: C

DC League of Super-Pets comes to theaters on July 29.