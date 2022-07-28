Collider got exclusive access to a new track from DC League of Super-Pets, focused on the movie’s big villain: Lulu, the hairless guinea pig (voiced by Kate McKinnon). Named “Lulu, Daughter of Cinnamon,” the new track is part of the original soundtrack by Steve Jablonsky (Transformers) and sets the tone for Lex Luthor’s (voiced by Marc Maron) evil pet ascension.

In DC League of Super-Pets, Lulu proves she’s the perfect pet for Lex Luthor by kidnapping the entire Justice League. By getting rid of Earth’s mightiest defenders, Lulu achieves what few villains have even tried, leaving the whole world open for conquest. In the process, Lulu also drains the superpowers of Krypto (voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Superman’s (voiced by John Krasinski) faithful dog. Even without powers, Krypto decides to put together a team of super-pets of his own, so he can rescue his owner and the rest of the Justice League, saving the world in the process.

The new track teases that Krypto and his team will have to fight against a powerful enemy. Lulu has psychic powers she can use to hold off her enemies and has full access to Lex Luthor’s fortune, making her a formidable adversary. The new track also teases the nefarious plans the guinea pig will execute in the upcoming animated film, giving her a theme song that fits perfectly with her cold heart.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Cast And Character Guide: Who's Who in the DC Animated Comedy

DC League of Super-Pets is co-written by Jared Stern and John Wittington, with Sam Levine co-directing with Stern in what'll be a feature directorial debut for both. While the movie is aimed primarily at kids, producer Hiram Garcia previously told us that the feature will also hide tons of easter eggs and references to please even the biggest DC fan. Speaking about his collaboration with composer Jablonsky, director Stern said:

“We were so fortunate to collaborate with the wonderful Steve Jablonsky on this film. His score beautifully creates classic superhero wonder for a modern audience, capturing the whimsy of superpowered pets along with thrilling action and truly lovely emotional motifs. I’m thrilled that this soundtrack will allow the world to enjoy his music as we did each time a new batch arrived. Pup up and away!”

Jablonsky also underlined how the film soundtrack reuses classic themes from early DC animated series. In his words:

“One of my earliest questions to filmmakers and Warner Bros. was, ‘Am I allowed to use some of the classic DC themes I grew up with?’ I was so happy when they said yes. Without a doubt, using the themes of my heroes was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. It was important to me that we tip our musical hat to some of the classic DC themes.”

While the animals are the stars of the animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets will feature some of the most prominent members of the Justice League and their allies, such as Bruce Wayne/Batman (Keanu Reeves), Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Jameela Jamil), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jermaine Clement), Barry Allen/The Flash (John Early), Victor Stone/Cyborg (Daveed Diggs), Jessica Cruz/The Green Lantern (Dascha Polanco). Joining Krypto in his fight against evil, we also have Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), PB the pot-bellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne), and a squirrel named Chip (Diego Luna).

DC League of Super Pets comes to theaters on July 29. You can order the complete soundtrack for DC League of Super-Pets through this link. Check out the exclusive Lulu track below: