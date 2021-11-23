Earlier this week, the first images were released as a teaser for the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets, starring Dwayne Johnson as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog, Superman’s pet. Now, we have a brand new trailer for Warner Bros. Pictures’ newest animated action-adventure feature film from writer and director Jared Stern (writer of The Lego Batman Movie).

DC League of Super-Pets, follows Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman, voiced by John Krasinski (The Office), who are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis together. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Alongside Johnson and Krasinski in the film are the voice talents of Kevin Hart ( The Secret Life of Pets series), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live), Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Marc Maron (GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix series).

Image via Warner Bros.

Stern will be making his animated feature film directorial debut with this film and is directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with frequent collaborator John Whittington (The Lego Batman Movie).

The film is based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Stern. The executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor, and Courtenay Valenti.

Stern’s creative team includes production designer Kim Taylor (The LEGO® Ninjago Movie), editors David Egan (Game Night) and Jhoanne Reyes (Young Justice), and with music by Steve Jablonsky (the Transformers series).

Watch the trailer for DC League of Super-Pets below and see the film in theaters internationally beginning on May 18, 2022, and in North America on May 20, 2022.

