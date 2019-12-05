‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 5 Trailer Promises Big Fights and Big Laughs

0

With The CW’s big crossover event series, Crisis on Infinite Earths just three days away, the network released a trailer today for something a bit different. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow also stars Brandon Routh, but in a capacity entirely other. He’s not Clark Kent/Superman here, but someone a little closer to home. In the trailer, we’re treated to some misdirection, some self-aware humor, and ever welcome Tommy guns.

But best of all, capitalizing on the current popularity of Mister Rogers, thanks to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (though that man ought to be popular regardless of whether or not Tom Hanks is portraying him on screen), we’ve got Routh, AKA Ray Palmer/The Atom entering a tranquil home, putting on a red sweater, and singing sweetly to his audience. Subverting superhero expectations is what this series does best—one that has improved with each season.

Created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer, and Andrew Kreisberg, the series’ ensemble cast has featured Victor Garber (Martin Stein/Firestorm), Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary), Ciara Renée (Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl), Falk Hentschel (Carter Hall/Hawkman), and Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), among others. For season five, in addition to Routh and Lotz, principals include Tala Ashe, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell, Maise Richardson-Sellers, Matt Ryan, Courtney Ford, Romona Young, and Amy Louise Pemberton.

This go-round, it appears we’ve got lots more madness, gunplay, swordplay, and guffaws to look forward to. The Legends are back, the trailer tells us, whether we want them or not.

You can check out the trailer and an official synopsis of season 5 below. The show premieres Tuesday January 21. And Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths starts this Sunday (December 8) with Supergirl at 8/7c.