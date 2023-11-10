The Big Picture McFarlane Toys continues to impress comic book fans with their detailed DC figures, including new releases for Green Lantern Batman, Superman, and Captain Carrot.

The Green Lantern Batman figure features a unique design with a black, green, and white color scheme and bat wings on the Lantern symbol, based on the Elseworld story "Batman: In Darkest Knight".

McFarlane's affordable seven-inch scale figures, priced around $25, are known for their impressive detail and care, making them the go-to choice for DC figure collectors. Pre-orders for the new collector's edition figures will open on November 15.

While DC has had a very shaky year on the big screen, on the action figure side of things, McFarlane Toys has been keeping every comic book fan sane with some amazing DC figures. Most of 2023 has seen McFarlane focus more on the company’s cinematic outings like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the popular toy brand has also been heavily supporting DC's comic roots. This only looks to continue in 2024 as McFarlane has just announced new figures for Green Lantern Batman, Superman, and Captain Carrot.

“Beware My Power, Green Lantern’s Light!”

Part of the McFarlane’s Collector Editions Wave 3, Batman as Green Lantern can be seen with green eyes and wearing his own unique version of the Green Lantern costume. The Lantern symbol has bat wings coming off the sides and The Dark Knight even comes with a lantern to brighten up his glowing personality. While there have been so many Batman McFarlane figures in the past, ranging from his Knightfall design to George Clooney’s campy take on the character, this practical design is unique given its black, green, and white color scheme. White, almost silver, looking gloves and utility belt especially make the figure pop. Batman has been worthy of the green lantern ring many times in the comics, but this design seems to be based off the Elseworld story Batman: In Darkest Knight by Mike W. Barr and Jerry Bingham. In this world, Bruce Wayne was chosen to be Green Lantern, not Hal Jordan.

Superman Returns

The next figure in the wave is Superman from the Return of Superman arc. This was after the Death of Superman saga which took the pop culture world by storm in the 1990s. Like the title implies, after a year of being dead in the comics, at the hands of Doomsday the Man of Steel was resurrected. There are no noticeable differences between this and past Superman figures. He’s sporting the classic red, blue, and yellow suit with the large “S” emblem. However, because this takes place after the Death of Superman, the famous DC hero is sporting his now iconic 90s mullet.

The final figure in this new wave is Captain Carrot. While a much more obscure DC hero, this masked rabbit hero has a very long DC history in the company’s iconic multiverse. The character is over 40 years old, first appearing in 1982, and was the leader of the Zoo Crew. There’s a lot of great textured detail in this piece with Carrot’s rabbit fur and layered costume. The red, yellow, and orange color scheme as well as the overall appearance of the character makes Captain Carrot stand out among his comic book peers.

McFarlane Are the Kings of DC Figures

When it comes to affordable DC figures, no one does it better than McFarlane. The amount of detail and care they put into their figures for their seven-inch scale and around $25 price point remains as impressive as ever. These three new collector's edition figures will go up for pre-order on November 15. Until then, you can preview Green Lantern Batman, Superman, and Captain Carrot down below. You can also visit McFarlane’s website to see their full line up of DC figures.