If one thing is true about the comic book realm, it's that DC Comics has some of the most powerful villains out there. With how many crises the heroes of DC are consistently going through in the books, it's pretty clear that they have some truly universe-ending foes. With protagonists as strong as Superman and Wonder Woman, they need them.

While the films haven't done the best job at showcasing other heroes outside of Batman and Superman until recent years, the folks over at Warner Brothers have brought some pretty powerful villains to the screen. Whether they come from the early '80s or the recent DC Extended Universe, the villains brought to life through these beloved movies have some true, undeniable, firepower behind them.

10 Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal)

'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Not all power comes from physical strength. Sometimes, having mental control over someone or something can do far more damage than a punch or a kick. In the Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, Pedro Pascal jumps onto the screen as the infamous Maxwell Lord, who has the ability to grant the wish of any person who asks. In exchange, however, he can take whatever he likes from them.

The control he has over people, manipulating their greed, got so strong that he could almost take over the entire world. Eventually, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) would come to see that not everyone's wishes deserve to come true, as they're heinous in nature. This type of control could have potentially ruined the human race entirely. If that's not power, then what is?

9 Enchantress (Cara Delevingne)

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Not much good came out of 2016's Suicide Squad, as it's known as one of the worst superhero films ever made. The villain of the movie, however, the Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), is far more powerful than people expect or remember. This interdimensional being, who has taken over the body of Judy Moon, has a wide array of powers that make her dangerously powerful.

Not only can she live for thousands of years, being about 6,000 years old, she has mental manipulation, teleportation, intangibility, electrokinesis, can create illusions and more. She's borderline a god-like being. Even stronger when she's with her brother, Incubus (Alain Chanoine). The vast amount of magical energy she possesses seems almost endless, with her only weakness being her heart.