The world of DC Comics holds some of the most popular superheroes of all time, meaning that when a DC character is brought to the big screen, it's certain to be an entertaining film. Unfortunately, due to the overly bleak and highly divisive reputation of the DCEU, many have a somewhat sour taste in their mouths when looking back on the company's films. However, there still are plenty of entertaining movies from this comic book world.

Before Marvel ruled at the box office, DC's Batman and Superman franchises held Hollywood in a tight grip, and for very good reason. Whether it be the critical success of Michael Keaton's Batman or the legendary effect on cinema that Superman had in 1978, DC is not one to be underestimated at the box office. However, quality doesn't always equate to entertainment, and even less-than-ideal movies can be wildly entertaining. These are the most entertaining DC movies, ranked by their ability to keep audiences engaged and invite them back for multiple viewings.

10 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

After the immense success that the first Batman film had both monetarily and critically, director Tim Burton had a huge job to do: somehow pass up one of his best films at the time. While it was always going to be difficult, he pulled off some great work when it came to returning to this universe with Batman Returns. With the introduction of the likes of Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), this sequel was sure to entertain audiences.

As one of the first major DC theatrical films, fans were incredibly excited to see more underappreciated DC characters in live-action, most notably The Penguin (Danny DeVito). Not only was Batman Returns a very entertaining theater experience in 1992, but it has also stood the test of time and remains beloved to this day. Not only that, but Burton went bigger, darker, sexier, and more action-packed with this clever and subversive film, making it a great sequel.

9 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

One of the most popular and beloved superhero trilogies of all time comes from the brilliant mind of Christopher Nolan. The Dark Knight trilogy is widely praised and held in close regard by many fans. While many find most of their attention turned towards the sequel, the beginning of the trilogy, Batman Begins, is astoundingly entertaining.

The now-acclaimed gritty and grounded tone of the second film is also present in Batman Begins but mixed with far more inspiration from the DC Comics world and a bit closer to the source material. Batman Begins launched the Dark Knight Trilogy with style and substance. Nolan did a perfect job mixing the Batman comic book lore and the real world in a way that made everything feel incredibly believable but spectacular at the same time.

8 'Man of Steel' (2013)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's "Snyderverse" is one of the most controversial superhero franchises out there. Each film earned incredibly mixed reviews from both extremes of hate and praise, making it hard to navigate it with an opinion that won't be destroyed immediately. However, if one thing can be agreed upon, it's that the first entry into the Snyderverse was a pretty entertaining ride.

Man of Steel jumped into the lore of Superman from a whole new perspective and direction. Like the Nolan The Dark Knight trilogy, it decided to take a more grounded look at how these characters would exist in the real world. The highlight of the film, however, is both the great perf