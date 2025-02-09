While most people may think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to superhero films, DC was on the scene with some of the best cape flicks out there far before the Marvel Universe took over the superhero cinema space. While they had a streak of struggle for a little bit, DC has been on the up-and-up, especially with James Gunn's new universe and his upcoming Superman film on the way.

Before that movie premieres, though, fans have a plethora of essential DC movies to look back on in preparation. The company has certainly had some losses over the years, but when they hit, they really hit. Indeed, many DC movies have become essential superhero films that cannot be forgotten. Whether a movie follows the legendary Batman or Superman or a whole new character in the cinematic superhero space, these projects are not to be missed. This list will discuss those DC movies that have become essential not only for the company itself but to the superhero genre as a whole.

10 'Joker' (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In an era where studios have made a habit out of crafting entire films around a superhero's famous villains, one of the most iconic enemies in comic book history was definitely going to get one. Batman's most iconic villain also happens to be one of the most famous villains in fiction. So, when Todd Phillips hopped onto the scene to direct Joker, not many were surprised that the Clown Prince of Crime was getting a solo cinematic adventure.

The inherent concept of Joker getting a solo movie secured major box office numbers for this 2019 release, but the directing and camera work behind it also impressed the world. The movie also won two Oscars and took other major awards. Not only is Joker a big project in the DC world, but in superhero cinema as a whole, legitimizing the genre in the eyes of many.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Joker Release Date October 2, 2019 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming







9 'Blue Beetle' (2023)

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

For quite some time, DC has played their major theatrical releases pretty close to the chest and typically only used big-name hitters like Batman and Superman. In recent years, however, they've begun to get a bit more confident exploring some of their not-as-recognizable characters. The risk paid off for DC in a major way with the release of Blue Beetle in 2023.

While not as many people went to theaters to see Blue Beetle, it did pretty well on digital sales, and people adored the newest journey featuring the lovable Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). Audiences enjoyed Blue Beetle so much that the new head of DC Studios promised that Xolo Maridueña would be returning to the DCU as the character. This movie did major things in showing that DC's characters that sit outside of the typical Justice League lineup are just as viable for amazing stories as the major players.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Blue Beetle 6 10 Release Date August 18, 2023

8 'Shazam!' (2019)

Directed by David D. Sandberg

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before Blue Beetle took major steps in pushing the "use characters outside of Batman and Superman, please" agenda, Shazam! definitely made the biggest impact. With the release of this David F. Sandberg movie in 2019, audiences saw the major potential in the rest of the DC universe's cast of characters. Shazam! was not only a good superhero flick but an incredible coming-of-age story.

Before 2019, there weren't many young DC heroes getting the spotlight in film. Shazam! is one of this comic universe's biggest young heroes and, therefore, not only showed fans that lesser-known characters could work but the world's younger players could, as well. It also just happened to be both a critical and box office success, giving DC a much-needed win at a time when they really needed one.