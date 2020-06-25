Holy Backtrack, Batman! Many DC Movies Are Not Leaving HBO Max After All

In some encouraging news, it appears that WarnerMedia realized yanking some of your most popular and exclusive content off a streaming platform one (1) month after launch is a bad idea. HBO Max revealed today that a number of live-action DC movies would remain on the streaming service through December 2020, shortly after announcing they’d be leaving on July 1.

From a statement: “By popular demand, HBO Max has extended the availability of the following titles through December 2020:

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016

Justice League, 2017

Suicide Squad, 2016

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman II, 1980

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman: Unbound, 2013*

Watchmen (Movie), 2009*

Wonder Woman, 2017″

*Available starting July 1, 2020 on HBO Max.”

Based on the statement, it appears that Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Losers will still be departing the platform on July 1.

Between HBO Max not being available on Roku and the general confusion over the difference between Max, Go, and Now, the new service has enjoyed a bit of a bumpy roll-out. Its selection of DC Comics movies is one of HBO Max’s biggest draws, which is why it was so baffling that WarnerMedia wiping so many of them after a month. At the time, this was the only explanation: “We have a collection of DC films that will rotate on the platform. We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August.”

Of course, a lot of this just feels like wheel-spinning until Zack Snyder’s Justice League—arguably the biggest selling point of the app for everyone who isn’t interested in a Wonder Woman/47 Ronin double-feature—arrives in 2021. Just prior to launch, WarnerMedia announced that Snyder’s fabled cut of the film would make its long-awaited debut on HBO Max. Until then, you still have a full six months to catch up on the much-maligned Joss Whedon cut.

More on HBO Max’s rotating slate of DC Comics movies as it develops. For more on HBO Max, here are the best movies you can stream right now.