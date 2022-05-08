Unlike its often more colorful, kid-friendly rival, DC Comics seems like they're just incapable at this point of creating an effective live-action shared universe. Why this is the case is anyone's guess - they've been doing it in comics longer than Marvel, and their animated universe has some powerful storytelling in it.

RELATED: Hawkgirl, Martian Manhunter & More DC Comics Characters Who Should Get Their Own Movies

Perhaps the simple answer is the company lacks a Kevin Feige-type quarterback capable of coordinating the resources to make something great. But for years before the Avengers united on our screens, DC churned out some pretty great films that have nothing to do with the DCEU.

10) Constantine (dir. Francis Lawrence, 2005)

Yes, the decision to transplant him from London to Los Angeles annoyed some purists, as did the notion of casting Keanu Reeves when the character was based on Sting. But in terms of faithful adaptations of a lesser-known character - especially for the time it was made - this version of Constantine is pretty on-point.

It does the most with what it has - an R-rating certainly would have helped to emphasize the more supernatural elements with some freedom - but it's a well-told story with some imaginative visuals (one of the most striking and bleak renditions of Hell on screen, among others) combined with some great performances and an engaging story.

9) Superman II (dir. Richard Lester, 1980)

Continuing from the excellent original, this sequel pits Superman against some of his most potent and smartest foes, as General Zod and the Kryptonian criminals Ursa and Non escape the Phantom Zone, imprisoned there by Superman's father during Krypton's downfall. Now they're out for revenge against Clark and his adopted home planet both.

The primary problem with this film - and the reason it's not higher on this list - is the confrontation between original director Richard Donner and the producers. While Lester undoubtedly did his best, the fact remains that a large chunk of the film had to be re-shot on a tighter budget and schedule, and the result suffered. If you can track down a version of the Donner cut, it's well worth watching.

8) The Losers (dir. Sylvain White, 2010)

This film gets slept on a lot. This is fair enough; it came out around the same time as the most recent big-screen adaptation of The A-Team and had similar concepts: disavowed ex-special forces teams go on the run to clear their names. Plus, The A-Team had the name recognition and was around the time when Liam Neeson's action star was beginning to rise.

That's a shame because The Losers is funnier and has better action than its counterpart. The ensemble cast features one of Chris Evans' best performances as tech-guy/motormouth Jansen, along with Idris Elba, Zoe Saldana, and Jeffery Dean Morgan. Not only does it have a great cast, but it plays to their strengths, and their camaraderie is one of the most substantial aspects of the film.

7) Batman Begins (dir. Christopher Nolan, 2005)

After the debacle of 1997's Joel Schumacher helmed Batman & Robin, the studio went through a long, difficult period to determine the best direction for the character's live-action future. It seems everyone in Hollywood was involved at one point or another until Warner Brothers finally decided to embrace the pitch from the then up-and-coming English director, best known at the time for small-scale psychological thrillers like Memento and Insomnia.

RELATED: Liam Neeson's 7 Best Supporting Performances From 'Batman Begins' to 'Kingdom of Heaven'

Although this might have been, on the surface, a bit of a gamble, the rest, as they say, is history. Nolan took the character and ran with the idea of putting him in as realistic a setting as the character himself would allow. The result was something unlike audiences had seen until that point and is something other studios and filmmakers are still imitating to this day. Batman Begins is not just a good superhero film; it changed the medium for years.

6) Road to Perdition (dir. Sam Mendes, 2002)

Some adaptations wear their source material proudly and use the iconography made famous from their years of publishing history to access the built-in audience for these characters. Conversely, there are others that, if you weren't told they were an adaptation of a comic book, you wouldn't know. Road to Perdition falls into that latter category.

Featuring a tremendous central performance from Tom Hanks, he plays a mob enforcer and surrogate son to the head of an Irish crime family. Betrayed by them, his wife and one of his sons are killed, and he must go on the run with the other while plotting his revenge against his former allies. This is a great period film, with Hanks playing a character with a bit more moral ambiguity than audiences may be used to. It also has some beautiful cinematography and a real sense of style.

5) Watchmen (dir. Zack Snyder, 2009)

Having already made a bit of a name for himself as someone who could make a solid adaptation, what with Frank Miller's 300 under his belt, Snyder decided to take on a project many thought for years to be unfilmable - and while there may be some problems with the finished product, it's an ambitious project that manages to stick the landing mostly.

Some creative decisions annoyed fans of the source material, like stylizing and extending the action sequences. Still, those decisions did make the story more appropriate to the medium, plus it is a part of Zack Snyder's overall style. While the book is very complex and faithfully adapting the entire thing may be impossible, this is the closest we've got and is a pretty valiant effort.

4) Superman (dir. Richard Donner, 1978)

Often credited as "the one that started it all," Superman was a massive hit in its day and remains the definitive portrait of the big blue boy scout on screen for many. It made lots of steps towards what we would consider the modern age of the comic book film, like making the decision to hire Academy-level actors in supporting roles (Brando and Hackman).

RELATED: It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s Every Live-Action Superman, Ranked

But what makes this film stand out is its commitment to the concept. The tagline perhaps sums it up best: "you'll believe a man can fly." This film is earnest in a way that might not fly in today's more cynical market but was wholly embraced by audiences at the time. Not only that, it's just a lot of fun, with a grand far-fetched theatrical maniac's plot being foiled by the good guy.

3) Batman Returns (dir. Tim Burton, 1992)

Widely rejected at the time, Tim Burton's sophomore outing with the caped crusader is also his definitive take on the character and is perhaps the film on this list most ahead of its time. Despite the unmistakable craft, ingenuity, and understanding of character on display here, it was made when comic-book movies were aimed squarely at children, and the studio hated this more sophisticated approach.

This led to parents groups both in the United States and abroad calling for boycotts of the film, even as companies like Mcdonald's were giving out toys based on what was seen on screen. Unfortunately, this caused the studio a big headache, and Burton was fired from the next Batman film - which turned out to be a huge mistake.

2) The Batman (dir. Matt Reeves, 2022)

Seldom has a superhero film come out and had such a sudden and lasting impact on its target audience as this year's The Batman. Maybe the tone matches the dreary situation many of us have faced over the past two years. Maybe it reflects what we as a society have been going through and provides some small comfort in showing us it could always be worse.

Or maybe it's just a well-made, spectacularly shot, and scored piece of cinema. It goes as deep as you want it to. There's little doubt this is one of the most effective adaptations of the Caped Crusader ever, and the recent announcement at CinemaCon of an upcoming sequel has been met with glee by the fanbase.

1) The Dark Knight (dir. Chistopher Nolan, 2008)

Released in the same year that Nick Fury first approached Tony Stark about the Avengers initiative, Christopher Nolan's second time around with Batman was a very different beast indeed. It's rare for an adaptation to excel in every aspect - acting, scripting, visually, musically, and thematically - such that it breaks through the perception of "just being a comic book movie" into something else altogether.

But that's the praise most often associated with this film. Often referred to as a crime-thiller on the level of Michael Mann's Heat that happens to feature main characters who dress in outlandish costumes, the fact is The Dark Knight stands head and shoulders above other adaptations from either publication house and is quite simply one of the best films ever made.

KEEP READING: The Best Movie Franchises to Binge Watch

'This Is Spinal Tap' Sequel Release Date Set For 2024

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Thomas Hutchinson (38 Articles Published) Tom Hutchinson is a passionate media producer, podcaster and writer. After spending two years hosting a show on community radio that reviewed film and television, he went on to complete a Bachelor's Degree in Screen Media. His writing has been featured in The Haze Mag and Fashion Industry Broadcast. In his spare time he likes collectibles, bushwalking and playing music. More From Thomas Hutchinson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe