Here’s Every DC Movie Available on HBO Max

Today’s the day, folks! HBO Max is now officially launched, which means the new streaming service is available to bring a number of library films and TV shows—and some original series—to a television near you. And while we’re still a year or so away from the release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, which will be an HBO Max exclusive, the streaming service still has a ton of DC Comics adaptations available on launch day.

Yes indeed, since HBO Max is basically the WarnerMedia streaming service, that means almost all the Warner Bros. superhero movies in history are capable of being made available to stream. You never saw Suicide Squad or Wonder Woman hit Netflix, but you’ll be able to find them ready and waiting to be viewed on HBO Max.

Below, we’ve assembled a list of all the HBO Max DC movies available to stream right now, which includes all the DC movies released in the last decade. And while Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight saga was a self-contained universe and Brandon Routh’s Superman was a one-off, the DC movies of the last seven years or so have been interconnected (much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

To help you keep track of which DC movies are connected and which are standalones, we’ve added a “DCEU” (i.e. DC Extended Universe) notation next to the movies that are supposed to be connected. That being said, Warner Bros. does appear to be moving away from the connective tissue a bit with standalone films like Joker, so it remains to be seen how connected this universe will remain going forward.

But for now, take a look at all the DC movies on HBO Max below, in chronological order of release date. For more on HBO Max, check out our lists of the best movies and TV shows on the new streaming service.

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman and Robin (1997)

Steel (1997)

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000) – Animated

Catwoman (2004)

Batman: Gotham Knight (2008) – Animated

Wonder Woman (2009) – Animated

Jonah Hex (2010)

Green Lantern (2011)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012) – Animated

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013) – Animated

LEGO: Batman the Movie: DC Super Heroes Unite (2013) – Animated

Batman vs. Robin (2015) – Animated

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – DCEU

Suicide Squad (2016) – DCEU

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016) – Animated

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) – Animated

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017) – Animated

Wonder Woman (2017) – DCEU

Justice League (2017) – DCEU

Aquaman (2018) – DCEU

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) – Animated

Shazam! (2019) – DCEU

Joker (2019)