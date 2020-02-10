DC Extended Universe Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

The DCEU has had a rough start, but keep in mind that the MCU didn’t have a smooth liftoff. Iron Man was fantastic, but then they had to figure out The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2. The DCEU has generated its fair share of controversy, but to its credit, it’s also trying to find its own path, keeping the formula of superhero crossovers, but with a tone that’s separate from Marvel. It hasn’t been easy, and I don’t think we’re quite done with the growing pains, but it’s fascinating to see how Warner Bros. is attempting to get their superhero movies flying.

Please note that a DCEU movie has to have some link with other DC movies, so that’s why we haven’t included films like Joker or Catwoman even though they come from DC Comics.

We’ll continue to update this list as more DCEU movies are released, and here’s how they currently rank from worst to best.