DC Comics have inspired dozens of movies, from critical darlings like Wonder Woman to cult classics like Birds of Prey. The range in styles of DC films is as diverse as the DC comic universe itself. Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight offers a grim dramatic realism, while James Gunn's The Suicide Squad delivers his signature colorful hilarity anchored by surprising emotional depth.

In a sea of over 30 choices, certain DC films tend to pull you back to them repeatedly. Batman Returns and Shazam! have been folded into the Christmas season, prompting annual rewatches. Both Tim Burton's Batman movies and all four of Christopher Reeve's Superman films boast a vast and faithful fandom that regularly rewatches them all. Whether it's for an epic fight sequence, a rocking soundtrack, a sentimental favorite you grew up with, or the urge to rewatch all the DC films chronologically, this particular selection compels you to hit play again and again.

10 'Blue Beetle' (2023)

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto

Despite being released after the announcement of the DC reset, Blue Beetle managed to serve as a classic origin story comic book movie that lets the audience know who this Latino hero Blue Beetle is. It found a decent reception among critics and fans, with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 78% and 91%, respectively. Blue Beetle is one of the few examples of Latine heritage in DC live-action films and prominently highlights the importance of familial bonds.

Blue Beetle features a robust cast consisting of Susan Sarandon's antagonist Kord, her comedic relief assistant, played by Harvey Guillen, and George Lopez as the fun uncle, all orbiting the titular character Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Marideuna. Director Angel Manuel Soto kept a tight and action-packed pace throughout its runtime. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed Blue Beetle as existing in the new DCU, getting kicked off next year by Superman: Legacy.

9 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Directed by Cathy Yan

Birds of Prey was released as the pandemic began, hindering its ability to grow legs at the box office. Despite this hurdle to its theatrical release, the quality of the film has garnered a substantial following on streaming and digital platforms. Margot Robbie reprised her role as one of the few surviving characters from the original Suicide Squad movie. Her appearance in Birds of Prey and then later in Gunn's sequel The Suicide Squad helped to gather a fan base and give the films some continuity between them.

One of the key contributors is fight choreographer Jon Valera. With a resume that includes John Wick 3, Atomic Blonde, and Thor: Ragnarök, Valera's work brought thrilling energy to the film. Considering the popularity of the fights at the police station and the funhouse, Director Cathy Yan's decision to get him on board paid off. Coupled with a killer soundtrack that includes singles from Halsey and Birds of Prey's own Black Canary, Jurnee Smollett, the movie enjoyed an almost Gunn-like vibe in its action, humor, and musicality. This has led to many fans asking for more Birds of Prey in the coming DCU.

8 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

The year 2017 marked a significant moment in cinematic history with the release of Wonder Woman, the first comic book movie to put a female superhero in the lead. It was directed by Patty Jenkins who delivered a film worthy of its record-breaking status. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman had excellent chemistry with Chris Pine, who portrayed her love interest in the movie, Steve Trevor. Robin Wright's warrior, General Antiope, also stood out, leading the Amazonians of Themyscira.

The film followed Wonder Woman's debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice but took us back through Diana's history, where she fought beside the Allies in World War I. Both a comedy and warrior action, Wonder Woman kept itself family-oriented with layers of humor appropriate for all age groups. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, it is the highest-rated DC film to come out of the Snyderverse era.

7 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Heath Ledger's performance as The Joker in Nolan's The Dark Knight surpasses the meaning of the word iconic. One of the rare comic book character portrayals to obtain an Oscar for his ingenuity, this version of the already iconic character The Joker has almost eclipsed its classic comic origin. Ledger's messy lip-licking makeup and guerilla warfare style were an antithesis to the Joker's usual dapper suits and sharp makeup. "Some men just want to watch the world burn." was a line that echoed around the globe.

Nolan gave audiences a Gotham surreal in its realness. Christian Bale's Batman symbolized both the light and the dark. The title itself gives a contradiction in tone. A hero who comes from the shadows, a warning to stay vigilant. This fresh take on the classic duo breathed a new life into the Batman-verse and helped stoke the flame for superhero cinema.

6 'The Batman' (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves

In Matt Reeves' The Batman, he brought the well-known character back to the basics. A detective first and foremost, this version of Batman is a young, focused, Caped Crusader who has let Bruce Wayne become an afterthought. The look of Gotham City sits somewhere between Burton's gothic fantasy and Nolan's straight-from-Chicago feel. Every Batman film needs a score that can follow Danny Elfman's footsteps, and Michael Giacchino delivered it here.

Robert Pattinson nails the brooding and stoic orphan, while Andy Serkis' Alfred brings paternal gravitas. Zoë Kravitz gives us a modern take on Catwoman that pairs well with Pattinson's iteration of Batman. Paul Dano's Riddler hits the right balance of genius and eccentric; but it's Colin Ferrell's Penguin that really stands out. So much so that Max is delivering a series on the character Penguin to hold us over until we get Reeves' sequel to The Batman.

5 'Joker' (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Joker is an exceptional movie that stands out for numerous reasons. It is part of two exclusive Hollywood clubs. The movie grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, making it the first R-rated film to accomplish that feat. Oppenheimer has since reached almost $965 million worldwide, but Joker still stands alone. Joker also won Oscars for Best Actor and Original Score, a feat few comic book movies have achieved. The studio was smart to green-light a sequel that just wrapped filming, Joker: Folie a Deux.

In this regard, Joker joins iconic comic movies like 1978's Superman, which won the first Special Achievement Oscar for a comic book movie for its Special Effects, and 1989's Batman, which took home the first official comic Oscar for Best Art Direction. Winning an Oscar is a strong indicator of a movie's rewatchability, as it can help secure better deals when it comes to streaming and TV showings. While Joker's R-rating and mature content may limit its audience, its critical and commercial success has solidified its place among DC's most rewatchable films.

4 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Directed by James Gunn

Gunn's The Suicide Squad embarked on a daring mission. In the wake of David Ayer's Suicide Squad, which failed to resonate with audiences, save for Margot Robbie's killer take on Harley Quinn, Gunn took a bold step. He chose to combine a sequel and a reboot, a strategy he seems to be adopting for the DC cinematic universe. Keeping the characters that worked, like Robbie's Harley, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, and Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, he introduced a slew of new faces to play with. Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, and John Cena as Peacemaker, a role so nuanced it led to a Max series based on the character. The first season of Peacemaker was so successful that a second season has already begun filming.

This varied crew had the chemistry of a found family and took the audience on an equally fantastical, bizarre, heartfelt, violent, and hilarious ride. Although the movie's timing during the pandemic kept it from becoming a blockbuster, its strong critical and audience scores, as well as repeat performance on streaming and digital platforms, make it clear Gunn gave us a hit.

3 'Superman' (1978)

Directed by Richard Donner

Superman, directed by Richard Donner in 1978, is widely regarded as the first major superhero movie. While The Mark of Zorro was released in 1920, and would later be referenced famously in Batman lore, no superhero movie had caught the public's attention the way Superman did. Had the ensuing Superman quadrilogy not been the commercial success that it was, the future of comic book movies might have looked wildly different.

It was the first superhero movie to get a Special Achievement Oscar for its special effects and it put its lead actors Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder on the mainstream map. Their chemistry was off the charts and charmed audiences worldwide. Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor shone as a complicated antagonist; weary of the power he saw in Superman. With the upcoming release of Gunn's Superman: Legacy, fans will be hosting rewatch parties to relive Superman's history in preparation for what is to come. This helps solidify its legacy as one of the most iconic and rewatchable DC films of all time.

2 'Batman' (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Burton's Batman is a legendary chapter in the tale of The Bat. The haunting score by Danny Elfman is so iconic that it went on to become a staple in Batman's many animated iterations. Burton's unique take on the look and feel of Gotham City inspired Bruce Timm and Paul Dini to later create the more famous Batman: The Animated Series. Michael Keaton delivers what is still widely considered the best portrayal of Bruce Wayne. He had the great fortune of being paired with Jack Nicholson as his Joker. Nicholson is in top form here in his dapper suits and giving expressions that can turn from clown to menace on a dime.

Batman is the first comic book movie to obtain an Oscar, here for Best Art Direction, thanks to Burton's impeccable noir taste. Yet, even as Gothic as Gotham can be, the movie stands out from Burton's usual fare. It feels as if he was meticulously careful in ensuring that it felt like Batman's world, not just Burton's. That restraint kept the film grounded enough to make even its cheesiest moments work. The result is a cult classic that will continue to be rewatched aross generations.

1 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Directed by Tim Burton

In the sequel to Batman, Batman Returns, Michelle Pfeiffer's performance as Catwoman stole the show. There is no denying that Danny DeVito gave a remarkable performance as the Penguin, an orphan like Batman just aching for the love of his parents. And Keaton's Bruce Wayne and Batman are just as enjoyable as in 1989, bringing the audience nostalgia and excitement. But when people talk about Batman Returns, it is impossible not to mention Catwoman.

Pfeiffer's stitched-up suit, her talent with the whip, and her classy "Meow" all instantly made her version of Selena Kyle iconic. Here, Catwoman solidifies her place as the ultimate feline femme fatale. Not unlike how Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad elevated the public's attention and love for the character. Add a dash of Christopher Walken as Mak Shreck and a whimsical Christmastime setting, and it becomes the perfect recipe for a cult classic that will be rewatched every holiday season - a rare case of a sequel managing to be more fun than its predecessor.

