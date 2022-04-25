Warner Bros. and DC have unveiled all-new theater posters for several films in their slate of superhero projects, with a display showcasing the logos for the upcoming movies as well as the new release dates after delays hit several DC films a few months ago.

Revealed at CinemaCon, the Las Vegas-based event that kicked off earlier today, the posters that were on display are for Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and League of Super-Pets, with these new theater posters being the first to show off the new release windows. All the posters share a black background with the film's logo at its center, the release date for the given film sitting right below it. The panel of posters is bookended by a similar poster showing the Warner Bros. and DC logos in a translucent blue on the left and right, respectively.

While it hasn't been confirmed, the inclusion of these posters at the event could point to these films having a larger presence at the event. It is also worth pointing out that all of these posters are of films that had a change of release date. DC also has a slew of films scheduled for release that either weren't affected by the changes made in March and kept their previous announced release date like the Xolo Maridueña-starring Blue Beetle (set to premiere on August 18, 2023) or simply lack a release date all together like the upcoming Batgirl HBO Max film starring Leslie Grace. While fans have been clamoring for new information on these projects along with several others, it is unlikely that such information will be gleaned from the event about these projects.

The DC film line-up received a heavy shakeup back in early March, with each and every one one of the films on display having their release dates changed, with most of them being pushed back several months. The only film that didn't receive a delay was Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was moved from its June 2, 2023 release to fill in the void that was left by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, taking that film's premiere date of December 16, 2022. The next film in this featured slate will be League of Super-Pets, releasing on July 29 after being delayed from May 20 and will also be taking the spot of a fellow DC film, Black Adam, which will now hit theaters on October 21. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive in theaters on March 17, 2023, and The Flash will speed into theaters on June 23, 2023, instead of November 4, though the future of Flash projects and Ezra Miller's involvement in them is currently "on pause" and his future in the franchise is under evaluation after multiple incidents in Hawaii.

CinemaCon runs from April 25 to April 28, so stay tuned to Collider for updates coming from the event. You can see images of the new posters for the upcoming DC films down below:

