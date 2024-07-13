The Big Picture Get ready for SDCC with exclusive DC merch - from Funkos to vinyl, there's something for every fan.

Don't miss out on Funko's Batman/Superman fusion toy, a must-have for collectors featuring a unique design.

DC also offers music lovers a special vinyl pressing of Batman's iconic tunes, plus new posters for art fans.

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) right around the corner, DC is inviting its fans to take a gander at some of the merch they’ll have available exclusively for festival attendees, from new Funkos to posters, and even vinyl. Whether you love the Man of Steel or the Caped Crusader, there’s something for you in this haul - and if you can’t decide, look no further than Funko’s Batman/Superman fusion.

That’s right, folks! Add the superhero to end all superheroes to your Funko collection with this adorable little guy. Straight from the pages of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #4 comes your new favorite collector’s item, complete with a red Batman cowl and a well-blended uniform which features Superman’s colors but with the bat and Superman logo blended at the center. Overflowing with power, the toy pulls the look together with glowing green hands ready to unleash some justice.

For the music lovers out there, DC has something extra special for you as they’re releasing a vinyl pressing featuring music from Tim Burton’s 1989 cinematic masterpiece, Batman. Featuring the ear-catching tunes of legendary composer, Danny Elfman, the product’s art is inspired by both the Michael Keaton-led flick and the Batman ‘89 comic book that served as the movie’s follow-up. The record itself is based in black but pops with a vibrant splash of purple and yellow, sure to make a dazzling visual when it spins on your record table.

But Wait… There’s More!