Whatever you think of the current crop of movies, DC Comics has managed to find ways to deliver stories featuring its iconic characters. It thrives in the realm of animation, whether that means finding success with series like Young Justice: Outsiders or with film adapations of popular graphic novels like All-Star Superman. DC has a wide array of television shows from the Arrowverse to the off-beat hijinks of Doom Patrol. Now, the publisher's launched an entirely new storytelling venture in the form of scripted podcasts. Thanks to a major deal with Spotify, DC-themed podcasts have been slowly rolling out. The two podcasts that have been released, Batman: Unburied and Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind, show off radically different takes on beloved characters while also providing a fresh new avenue for storytelling.

The DC Podcasts Aren't Afraid To Shake Things Up

Image via DC Studios

Batman: Unburied wasn't afraid of making bold choices during its run, and the boldest came in its first episode. Instead of being a wealthy philanthropist/playboy, Bruce Wayne (Winston Duke) is a forensic pathologist. Even more shocking: his parents Thomas (Lance Reddick) and Martha (Toks Olagundoye) are still alive. Even casual fans of the Batman mythos will more than likely be doing a double take at this development! But it's a great way for writer David S. Goyer to put a fresh spin on a tale that's been retold numerous times. Goyer also has the chance to go far darker than most Batman media with the introduction of the Harvester, a serial killer who steals the organs of his victims. This has the effect of making Unburied feel less like a superhero story and more like the latest true crime saga — which actually fits Batman.

Sound Mind also takes a few liberties with the world of Batman, but to great effect. True to its title it focuses exclusively on the sessions between Dr. Harleen Quinzel (Christina Ricci) and the Joker (Billy Magnussen). But rather than imply that the Clown Prince of Crime is responsible for Quinzel's turn to villainy, Sound Mind flips the script so that she's the one manipulating him. Not only does this reinforce Quinzel's skills as a psychiatrist, but it also gives her a measure of agency that previous incarnations haven't had. Batman, voiced here by Justin Hartley, only appears in his Bruce Wayne persona which gives the story time to focus on Harley.

DC's Podcasts Are Proving to Be Very Popular

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The scripted podcast formula is reaping major rewards for DC and Spotify. Unburied managed to unseat The Joe Rogan Experience as the most popular podcast on Spotify, and Sound Mind repeated this feat upon its debut in January. It's proof that listeners are enjoying these new takes on DC characters, as well as another nail in the coffin of the "superhero fatigue" argument. The beauty of DC's characters is that they're able to be presented in multiple forms, from animation to live action and in between. Podcasts are just another venue, and provide a nice alternative to the big and small screen adventures that most audiences are used to. But at the same time, both Unburied and Sound Mind are packed with the kind of star power you'd expect from a Hollywood blockbuster.

More DC podcasts are in the works, including a second season of Unburied. And DC isn't the only comic book compnay who's gotten into the world of scripted podcasts; Marvel struck a similar deal with Pandora to give Wolverine and other heroes their due. Even if the current superhero movie/TV craze dies out, these characters will continue to find new ways to thrive.

All episodes of Batman: Unburied and Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind are available to stream on Spotify.