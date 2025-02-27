Recaps of a recent press event promoting DC Studios were released on Monday, giving fans greater insight into the future of DC Comics adaptations in film and television. But while much of the information, including the reveal of three previously unannounced animated television series in development, was exciting, collectively, the update also emphasized that one of the company’s most significant decisions of the last few years was a mistake. Shortly after DC Studios was made into an independent entity, with James Gunn and Peter Safran appointed as co-CEOs, the Arrowverse franchise of interconnected TV adaptations produced by Greg Berlanti began winding down, with the last remaining series in the core Arrowverse, The Flash, airing its final episodes in summer 2023 and the loosely connected spin-off Superman and Lois concluding at the end of 2024.

The end of the popular iteration of the DC mythos, which ran continuously for 12 years since the premiere of Arrow (and retroactively established connections to even earlier properties), was partially motivated by parent company Warner Brothers Discovery’s desire for Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe (which began recently with the animated series Creature Commandos) to be the new central canon encompassing most future projects. However, as expansive as the DCU looks like it will quickly become if the new Superman film and other projects receive positive receptions, new standalone adaptations continue to be planned and released, several of which have expanded or soon will expand into their own sub-franchises. This will inevitably lead fans of the Arrowverse to hope that some of its stories can receive new continuations in the future and emphasize that the termination of this corner of the franchise was unnecessary.

DC Still Has an Eclectic TV/Movie Multiverse