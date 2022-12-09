News broke yesterday that sent wildfire through Hollywood, after it emerged that new DC co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran had reportedly pulled the plug on a number of projects in the works, including the previously-announced Wonder Woman 3, which was due to be directed by, and written by, Patty Jenkins.

Gunn himself took to Twitter yesterday, confirming some of the story, denying some of it, and mentioning half-truths for the remainder. Among a smorgasbord of speculation and gossip, Deadline are reporting a potential twist in the tale of Diana Prince and her failed future forays. While it was said in the original report by The Hollywood Reporter that Gunn and Safran had rejected the project after failing to be impressed with Jenkins' latest treatment of the film, Deadline have countered this with a new angle.

According to their sources, it was Jenkins who chose to turn her back on the people of Themyscira, following her unhappiness at studio notes she received following her submission of the latest story pitch. It's believed her treatment had what has been described as "character arc problems which rivaled that of Wonder Woman 1984". The report adds that Warner Bros. Motion Picture chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy had concerns about the treatment before Safran and Gunn took their positions. When the new group provided notes, she was given the chance to work on it further and refused, walking away.

The timing is suboptimal for the project, and particular for its star Gal Gadot, who chose her timing to say the least, when she tweeted two days prior to the news of her excitement in bringing 'the latest chapter in Diana's story' to fans. However, despite the pandemic-related box-office tanking of 1984, the character is still extremely popular, particularly with female viewers and will surely be worth exploring further - even if Gadot may not be able to work with Jenkins anymore.

On top of that, Deadline report that Henry Cavill now finds himself in limbo. Having filmed cameo appearances for Black Adam and The Flash, as well as taking it upon himself to declare his return as Superman via Instagram on October 24, finds himself with no actual film in which to appear. The same group which turned down Wonder Woman 3 didn't like the pitch from Man of Steel producer Charles Roven and as such, never actually greenlit the project.

Speaking of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson's PR machine has been on the war path, with some strategically placed media designed to showcase the film apparently spinning a profit of around $50 million despite what's being described as "false media reports". Despite this, no sequel has been greenlit and news has not been forthcoming. The film's box office numbers have stalled massively since the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Warners are believed to be keen to keep both Johnson and Gadot on board in some capacity.

All in all, a quiet week in Hollywood. DC and WB are keen to see how The Flash, which opens on June 16 next year, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25) perform, before making a final decision. It's safe to say, though, whatever decision is made won't make everybody happy.