The newest DCU entry, The Flash, has received critical praise, with first reactions calling it one of the best superhero movies ever. Whether you agree or not with that bold claim, it's safe to say that the Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton-led film is an above-average entry in DC's pantheon of films. It's no secret just how widely varied critical response has been to DC movies, from the heights of Wonder Woman to the lows of, well, Wonder Woman 1984. The Flash is an adaptation of the 2011 "Flashpoint" comic book crossover story arc, one that sees Barry Allen's Flash return to the past to stop his mother's murder, only to radically alter the present as a result. What is most promising about the newest venture is how very non-superhero-like the Flash's actions are. His intent is an emotionally driven one, one with a depth that exists largely outside of superhero films. It's an element shared by DC films like Superman II, Shazam!, Wonder Woman, or Aquaman. There are moments when the movie stops being a superhero film and delivers something different, however fleeting it may be. And it's those non-superhero moments that'll make a DC movie stand out.

Good DC Superhero Films Dig Deeper

The superhero film model, by and large, follows a relatively standard pattern. There's a character, usually powerless and/or whose powers haven't manifested. In the early moments of the film, that character receives powers, either accidentally (Spider-Man), purposefully (Captain America), or genetically (X-Men). Around the same time, the antagonist of the film is identified. This person has, like the hero, gained powers or has come to the surface to utilize powers they already had for selfish purposes. The hero, not fully in control, confronts the villain and likely stumbles before having a moment of self-realization or getting a pep talk. By the end of the film, they have likely vanquished their foe. Sequels then return to the hero, who now faces an even bigger threat. The MCU added another level to that model: the team-up, where an even bigger, bigger threat requires a group effort. That, too, has its own trope: the group doesn't gel, gets beat down, learns to get along, and saves the world.

In fairness, that assessment of the superhero genre is wildly generic, but not all that far off the mark. Superior superhero films think outside the box, with innovative action sequences that go beyond the "misunderstood hero chased by police evades capture with outlandish driving" scenario. The Battle of New York in The Avengers brought an epic alien invasion that hadn't been seen to that degree before. Superman (Henry Cavill) and General Zod's (Michael Shannon) waged a war that covered miles, from Smallville to Metropolis, in Man of Steel. Quicksilver's (Evan Peters) prison break in X-Men: Days of Future Past is a great action scene, despite having little actual "action."

But the really good superhero films have moments where they stop being superhero films and deliver something more, and this is where those above-average DC superhero films shine. That's not to say the MCU doesn't, but the elements that make their films special are different. One of the best scenes in Superman II isn't the battle in the streets of Metropolis. It's when Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve) is faced with what it really means to be mortal after being pummeled by a truck driver in the diner (which begets the best scene of the film - the payback). Shazam! has a moment where Billy Batson (Asher Angel) finally finds his mother, only to realize he was the only one searching...and his mother didn't want him. Christian Bale's Batman saves his own soul, stepping away from the line and destroying the tech that helped him track down the Joker (Heath Ledger), restoring Lucius' (Morgan Freeman) faith in The Dark Knight.

2021's The Suicide Squad has two scenes in particular that stand out. The first is a flashback of Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) sitting with her father, the original Ratcatcher (Taika Waititi). It's a beautiful moment, where Ratcatcher explains to his daughter why he chooses rats: "Rats are the lowliest and most despised of all creatures, my love. If they have purpose, so do we." The love between them exposes why she cares as deeply as she does, and in that one response, Ratcatcher sums up the Suicide Squad as a whole. It's a scene that would be lost in a superhero film solely focused on the action of the moment. The second is King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) playing with the clyrax, the jellyfish-like beings in the tank. There's literally nothing superhero-like about the moment, just a fun, sweet scene where King Shark is allowed to be playful, adding depth to the character we only got glimpses of before, proving that these moments aren't all dour.

Good DC Superhero Films Have These Moments For a Reason

When a DC superhero film stops being a superhero film, even for a moment, there's a reason, and it is related to the inherent difference between DC and Marvel superheroes. Marvel superheroes are, for lack of a better word, more "realistic." People can see themselves in Marvel heroes, who share the same foibles despite wielding superhuman traits. DC superheroes are different in that they are more fantastical. They are more often than not gods, or have had the power of the gods bestowed on them. Without the times when the films stop being superhero films, they can't make the choices that see them become benevolent protectors of the innocent, and they can't become relatable.

This is why the "No Man's Land Battle" in Wonder Woman is arguably one of the best scenes in the genre. It would have been very easy for Diana (Gal Gadot) to leap over the battlefield, land in the enemy trenches and take them out one by one. That would be the route a "normal" superhero film would take, and it still would have been a very exciting scene. Instead, it's a moment that is allowed to breathe, and by removing the sounds of war around her, the moment is removed from the action, and it becomes something more than superhero fare. This truly is a god who chooses this time to accept her role as a protector and symbol of hope for those below her. At the same time, she has become relatable: a woman choosing for herself the actions she will take in a male-dominated world.

If we turn our attention back to The Flash, a movie that had a decades-long journey to get to the big screen, we know going in what its non-superhero moment is going to be, but we understand it more. Barry Allen isn't just a speedster. He's the Fastest Man Alive, a man with the speed of - you guessed it - a god. He chooses to go back in time to save his mother because he can, and returns to the present. That is the exact point where the film will depart from being a superhero film, with Barry faced with the brutal truth about his choice. It's how the character overcomes the consequences of choices that ultimately decide the quality of the film. Even if it's not a superhero one.