The superhero/comic book domain of DC is home to some of the biggest icons in all pop culture. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman... the list goes on. And many of these characters also happen to be among the most powerful beings ever conceived in fiction. DC's hero roster includes indestructible aliens, demigods, and intergalactic cops with the power to bring their imagination into reality.

One has to wonder how DC keeps their stories exciting when having juggernauts for protagonists should sap away all narrative tension. Well, one way that the company levels the playing field for their heroes is to integrate specific forms of weakness into their characters. However, while writers and creators can come up with some inspired ideas, sometimes they make questionable decisions about what those weaknesses are.

All-Natural Stuff

The Earth-Two counterpart of the better known Supergirl, Power Girl is similarly the biological cousin of her world's Superman, and as such, she presumably has access to all known Kryptonian powers, including superhuman strength, flight, and invulnerability. Consequently, she would also have the same weaknesses, but at one point, it was revealed that a particularly unique way to harm her... was with a pointy tree branch.

While it is unclear why this was or if it is still a part of her character, Power Girl has been described as being vulnerable to raw, unprocessed materials, such as wood and rocks. As she herself tried to say once, the expression about sticks, stones, and broken bones was not just a figure of speech in her case.

The Color Yellow

Operating as a cosmic law enforcement organization, the Green Lantern Corps' jurisdiction and members cover numerous planets and galaxies. For eons, they have fought evil and preserved peace with their power rings, which allow them to conjure tools and weapons of pure energy, among a variety of amazing abilities, to overcome any obstacle, unless it was yellow. Yes, seriously.

The power of the rings is derived from an emotional energy spectrum, and the Green Lanterns' natural enemy on that spectrum is the emotion of fear, which, in the comics, is associated with the color yellow. That flaw has now been eliminated, but it is hilarious to think that all you needed to take down a Green Lantern aforetime was a bat that was spray-painted yellow.

Bondage

Diana of Themyscira, recognized the world over as Wonder Woman, is a product of the mythological Olympian deities, blessed by them with physical capabilities comparable to those of beings as powerful as Superman. Granting her further strength are various magical paraphernalia, such as her ever-present Lasso of Truth and bulletproof bracelets. One of the few and only things she originally had to worry about was getting tied up, specifically by a man, which would rob her of her powers until she was free.

The bondage element of the character was courtesy of her creator, William Moulton Marston, who held much interest in the BDSM practice. For obvious reasons, this was eventually removed from Wonder Woman's canonical lore. Still, it remains a morbidly fascinating bit of trivia concerning the superheroine.

Sore Throat

In much the same way that Marvel uses the idea of "mutants" to explain away characters with inherent superpowers, DC has their own version of that concept in "metahumans", such as Black Canary, a.k.a Dinah Lance, who can emit a scream piercing enough to make seemingly invulnerable titans bleed.

However, similar to ordinary singers, Canary is susceptible to performance issues if her throat is affected negatively, like when it is sore. Though it is embarrassing to think that a hero's power would be rendered useless from something as mundane as a flu symptom, in Dinah's case, she has the advantage of also being one of the most skilled hand-to-hand fighters alive to fall back on.

What Was Thy Name, Again?

After being chosen by a wizard to be his successor in the championing of good, youngster Billy Batson received the ability to transform into an adult form with the might and wisdom of literal gods simply by speaking a word that became his superhero sobriquet: "Shazam". Unfortunately that same word would also force him to return to normal, even if it was uttered unintentionally or recorded and played back to him, thus leaving Billy exposed.

It is an interesting concept to make the source of a hero's power be their Achilles heel as well. But it should not be such an easily exploitable one, which is likely why the writers altered the principles behind it a bit in later stories.

Rendered Speechless

Magic is one of the most potent forces in the DC Universe, and Zatanna Zatara ranks highly among its best practitioners. She can heal people, defy the laws of physics, and alter reality in all manner of ways. Her typical and most focused method of casting spells is by chanting words or expressions associated with the desired effect backwards, but this also reveals an obvious vulnerability.

If Zatanna were gagged or her ability to speak was taken away through whatever means, she would be unable to use her magic, even if the sounds were just muffled by a piece of tape or cloth. For someone full of possibilities, she ironically has a very straightforward shortcoming.

The Munchies

"The Flash" is a moniker that has been taken up by multiple individuals throughout DC's publication, perhaps most famously by Barry Allen. Every Flash has been a "speedster", a metahuman who can move at impossible speeds, but as unstoppable as this would make them, their gift comes with a few caveats, a curious one being hunger.

In addition to fast legs, they get a really fast acting metabolism. The faster they run, the more calories they burn, and the greater the amount that they would need to eat in order to sustain themselves. This drawback to having super speed is amusing in how rational it seems and in its implications. Imagine the regular food expenses that all Flashes must rack up!

Dehydration

Arthur Curry (or Orin), the Aquaman, is the rightful king of the underwater nation of Atlantis, possessing exceptional degrees of strength, speed, and durability, alongside the power to communicate with and control sea life. Despite these abilities and the authority he wields as ruler of Earth's oceans, he has a history of being mocked for his rather ridiculous image. It does not help that his biggest weakness is being out of water for too long.

The most current incarnation of Aquaman is not as prone to severe dehydration as he once was, yet it can still be a problem for him under the right conditions, like in the desert. In all fairness, it makes sense considering that he is essentially part fish, even if it is a most undignified limitation for a superhero.

Pyrophobia

As a Martian, J'onn J'onzz, codenamed Martian Manhunter, has a plethora of abilities at his command. Shape-shifting, intangibility, telepathy, and telekinesis are only a few of the things that he can do. However, Manhunter and all of his kind share a common fear: Fire.

Exposure to flames could strip Martians of their powers and if the fire was intense enough, even cause them to become incapable of maintaining a proper physical form. An odd creative choice for such a powerful species, but intriguing in its simplicity. What is off-putting about it though is that many depictions imply that a lit match would be sufficient to bring a Martian to their knees.

All Kryptonian Weaknesses

While he is technically not the most powerful fictional character in existence, Superman, a.k.a Clark Kent or Kal-El, is often viewed as a prime example of an overpowered superhero. His Kryptonian physiology affords him a variety of powers that make him formidable enough to level entire planets. But for as many strengths as he has, there are almost as many weaknesses.

Kryptonite, magic, and red sun radiation are all things that can harm Superman in a myriad of ways. But a very droll manner in which he can be humbled is by blocking his access to sunlight. Because his body functions like a solar battery, without adequate sunlight to fuel his extraordinary abilities, Superman would be reduced to a mere mortal.

