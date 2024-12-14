The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be controlling the box office, but its perennial rival, the world of DC superheroes, is never far away. With the MCU’s lighthearted tone and quick-witted characters, the franchise has been able to breathe life into some obscure characters, like the Guardians of the Galaxy, to make them household names. It’s not hard to imagine the MCU would have similar results with some of DC’s colorful lineup of characters.

Although it’s likely never to happen, it’s still fun to speculate on the different team-ups or knock-down brawls characters from rival publishing houses could take part in if their worlds were to collide. From the next generation of heroes to classic heroes looking for their day in the sun, these are some DC superheroes who would thrive in the bright and snappy fun of the MCU.

10 Plastic Man

First Appearance: Police Comics #1 (1941)

One of the oldest DC characters — he was created in 1941 — Plastic Man could be a dark horse candidate for a visually amazing Marvel movie. Patrick O’Brian was a common thief, but when a job at a chemical factory went south, Patrick was exposed to toxic chemicals that turned his skin into an elastic substance. Taking the name Plastic Man, Patrick begins to fight the criminals he once considered to be allies.

Known for an aggressively over-the-top sense of humor, Plastic Man would have best been played by someone like Jim Carrey in the era when he was working on The Mask. With powers similar to those of Mr. Fantastic, Plastic Man’s stretchy offense would make for impressive action scenes if the proper budget was there to support it. Moreover, Plastic Man has the perfect kind of humor and larger-than-life personality to fit in with the Tony Starks and Peter Quills of the Marvel world, so maybe it’s the right time for Plastic Man to switch teams.

9 Starfire

First Appearance: DC Comics Presents #26 (1980)

Chosen to be the princess of her planet Tamaran until she was betrayed by her older sister Blackfire, Starfire escaped captivity to ultimately choose Earth as her new home. With powers of flight, super-strength, and the ability to release powerful charges of energy, Starfire would be a valuable ally to the new version of the Avengers. As one of the most popular characters within the Teen Titans, Starfire needs more representation in the live-action realm.

Starfire lends herself to a funny and action-packed fish-out-of-water story, where the script leans into her cheerful curiosity about Earth’s customs. The character got the live-action treatment when Anna Diop played Starfire in the Max series Titans, but fans weren’t completely on board with the interpretation. Starfire would benefit from having someone else to play off, so if a movie were the introduction to her joining an existing team, there would be a wealth of plot directions a writer could go in.

8 Booster Gold

First Appearance: Booster Gold #1 (1986)

An average man from the future who grabs stolen tech and travels back in time to fight crime, Booster Gold is ripe for a solo film or TV series. For those unfamiliar with the character, Booster Gold is somewhat like if Mortal Kombat’s Johnny Cage got his hands on one of Iron Man’s suits. Cocky and fame-seeking, Booster Gold has enough well-meaning moral flexibility to star in an action comedy poking fun at the industry of all things super-powered.

A Booster Gold series was announced as part of the new lineup planned by DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, and there have been strong rumors about who will play the unconventional hero. DC fans will hopefully have a chance to see an on-screen team-up with Booster Gold and his best bud, Blue Beetle, in the near future, but if, for any reason, these plans should fall through, Marvel would do the time-traveling hero justice.

7 Supergirl

First Appearance: Action Comics #252 (1959)

Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, also escaped Krypton before it was destroyed, but her rocket flew far off course, delaying her arrival on Earth. Kara was sent to Earth with the intent of protecting her baby cousin, but the delay caused Superman to grow older on Earth while Kara didn’t. Kara has the same powers as Superman, is vulnerable to Kryptonite, and draws her power from Earth’s sun. Taking a cue from her now older cousin, Kara chooses to protect her new home as Supergirl.

Supergirl had a television series on The CW as part of the Arrowverse, which ran for 6 seasons starring Melissa Benoist, so the character has enough fan recognition from a modern audience to make news if she made the transition to films. The benefit of Supergirl is having a character capable of Superman’s feats of strength but without his baggage. Supergirl can still be open to new director’s interpretations without as many objections from a fan base not open to changing any lore.

6 Lobo

First Appearance: Omega Men #3 (1983)

Lobo, the motorcycle-riding space bounty hunter, would be an ideal character to cause havoc in the Marvel universe. The epitome of '90s comic book badassery, Lobo is quick to violence and loyal to none. In need of a job that would mix his love for killing with his love for getting paid to kill, Lobo became a mercenary bounty hunter, with no job being too big.

In large part, Lobo is a satirical take on the big muscles, big egos era of comics and would make an interesting crossover partner for Deadpool to spar with. Lobo works as a villain and a hero; much like Loki, audiences would have fun seeing him switch sides based on what was best for Lobo at that moment. With so many morally clear-cut characters in the MCU, they could use more wildcards to mix things up.

5 Green Lantern

All-American Comics #16 (1940)

Armed with a ring that can manifest anything the wearer wills into existence, the Green Lantern is one of the most multi-faceted characters that could be the center of the MCU’s next phase. Now that Marvel has introduced many space-exploring characters, such as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and the upcoming Fantastic Four, it would be ideal to introduce Green Lantern and, by extension, the Lantern Corps. Possibly, the MCU will utilize the Nova Corp more in upcoming films, but if not, the Lanterns could fill the role of powerful space police.

The Ryan Reynolds-starring film was a bad introduction for mainstream audiences to a character with much to offer, including some of the coolest powers in the comic book medium. Depending on which ring-wearer is chosen to lead a movie, the film could be Captain Marvel in space with Hal Jordan or a wild action-comedy with Guy Gardner. However, making a Guy Gardner film would signal that there were no more superhero movies left to make.

4 Harley Quinn

First (Published) Appearance: The Batman Adventures #12 (1993)

Psychologist turned agent of chaos Harley Quinn, real name Harleen Quinzel, would be an ideal addition to an MCU in need of larger personalities to fill the absence of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). In a perfect world, Poison Ivy would come as well, so the two could bring their unique dynamic into the Marvel universe to shake up the status quo. She may not have powers like the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but Harley brings comedic relief and a hugely entertaining personality.

If ever there was a character dangerously close to over-exposure, it would be Harley Quinn, but Marvel has shown their ability to reinvent characters without removing what made them great. Once a package deal with the Joker, Harley has now established herself as a strong standalone anti-hero, going as far as starring in a solo movie, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie. Her R-rated tendencies in The Suicide Squad would now not seem so out of place in a world where Deadpool is violently breaking the fourth wall.

3 Nightwing

First Appearance: Tales of the Teen Titans #44 (1984)