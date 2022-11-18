A long-time creator of footwear and apparel that tie in with some of the world’s most famous film and TV franchises, Reebok announced today another exciting addition to its catalog. The shoe company partnered up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products in order to create a collection inspired by legendary characters and villains from the DC universe. As usual, fans can only say one sentence: Shut up and take my money!

The sneaker collection pays homage to three of DC’s fan-favorite superheroes: Superman (who is gearing up to make a comeback to movie theaters), Batman, and Wonder Woman. On the villain side, the sneakers are inspired by Batman villains Joker and Harley Quinn, as well as Superman arch-enemy Lex Luthor. Like Reebook did in previous collections, the shoes’ colors make their inspirations instantly recognizable, especially when it comes to the superheroes’ suit colors.

The collection is also set to bring a unisex apparel line that features T-shirts and hoodies also inspired by the DC characters. In these items, however, the good vs. evil theme is highlighted, as opposed to the shoe collection in which each item focuses on one character only. When choosing footwear, you’ll have to pick a side, but it’s safe to say that if you’re into a more colorful palette you’ll have more options on the heroes’ side, while the villain shoes feature some darker items.

Reebok has celebrated several iconic franchises through their footwear and apparel over the years. Recently, the company paid homage to all five original Mighty Morphing Power Rangers, and then followed up with a second collection inspired by Power Rangers villains that really took the concept and ran with it. Reebok has also created lines inspired by Jurassic Park and Jurassic Wold, Ghostbusters, and others.

Check Out The New Reebok Collection of DC Superheroes and Villains

You can check out images and details from the sneakers below:

Shaq Attaq (HQ4587, $180) – One of the biggest superheroes of all time takes over Reebok’s larger than life sneaker, the Shaq Attaq. Inspired by the Man of Steel himself, this version of the shoe pays homage to some of Superman’s most crucial superpowers from the translucent hardware on the shoe that references his x-ray vision to the ice outsole signifying his cold breath. Available in unisex sizing from 5.5 - 13. There is also a Classic Leather inspired by Superman available in kids sizing.

LX2200 (HQ4584, $110) – The reflective Bat emblem on the tongue of this LX2200 instantly gives away the Batman inspiration of this refreshed Reebok OG running silhouette. The sneaker embodies Batman’s impressive batsuit through several details including the foam molded synthetics and debossing on the upper which represent the batsuit’s molded and distressed armor, respectively. Available in unisex sizing from 2.5 - 12.

Club C 85 (HQ4573, $110) – The Joker brings chaos to the Club C 85 from the inside of the shoe which is covered with graphics referencing his ear-piercing laughter to the tear away pieces of fabric on the upper that represent the many devious layers to his personality. To further allow the wearer to exemplify The Joker’s personality, the tongue features a hidden joker that can be removed and used as their calling card. Available in

unisex sizing from 2.5 - 12.

Nano X2 (HQ4585, $150) – Wonder Woman’s impressive armor dictates the design of this version of Reebok’s most versatile training shoe yet, the Nano X2. The upper of the shoes incorporates a reflective light creating a similar effect to Wonder Woman’s deflecting bracelets and the rest of her suit’s legendary construction is noted on various leather and metal accents. The wearer is gifted with an extra set of reflective laces that are emblematic of Wonder Woman’s signature lasso of truth. Available in unisex sizing 4 – 13.

Freestyle Hi (HQ4572, $100) – The formidable Harley Quinn inspires one of Reebok’s most iconic female silhouettes, the Freestyle Hi. The upper includes graphics that reference a range of her accessories from her legendary mallet to her roller skates. Bleeding from the heel to the white upper is a deep blue, very similar to the design of her favorite shirt. Available in women’s sizing 2.5 - 8.5.

Workout Plus (HQ4575, $100) – This glow-in-the-dark version of the Workout Plus brings Lex Luthor’s toxic kryptonite suit to sneakers. From the glowing outsole to the cracked, glow-in-the-dark edges on the upper the shoe is sure to make the wearer feel invincible. The silhouette is finished off with a ring lace dubrae that mimics Lex’s powerful green kryptonite ring. Available in unisex sizing 2 – 14.

The DC x Reebok Collection will be available on Reebok.com/us/dc and retailers including Finish Line, Hibbett Sports, and Amazon beginning on December 2nd.