Opinions on DC Comics' live-action films and television shows might vary, but the heroes of the DC Universe thrive best in animation. Plenty of shows, including Young Justice and Batman: Caped Crusader, have cultivated loyal fanbases. At the same time, Warner Bros. has steadily put out a series of direct-to-DVD animated movies adapting DC storylines. The latest series of films is often referred to as the "Tomorrowverse" due to the fact that they exist in a shared universe and that the first film that kicked off this project was Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The Tomorrowverse was rather short-lived, though, lasting only for a few years and ten films in total. What led to this brief run, especially compared to other DC movies?

James Gunn's DC Studios Involvement Didn't Impact the Tomorrowverse

During an interview for the final part of the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths movie trilogy, producer Butch Lutkic discussed the overall Tomorrowverse plans, and revealed that the series was always meant to end at ten films. He also waved off any notions that James Gunn and Peter Safran's appointment as heads of DC Studios led to the shutdown:

We were more than halfway through the Tomorrowverse when they became the heads of the DC Universe. So, our story arc was pre-planned at least four years before they became the heads of the DC Department. So we knew we were going to end at 10 movies. There wasn't any "all of a sudden, we have to now finish it." We had this pre-planned years before.

Lutkic was actually ahead of the curve when it came to the Tomorrowverse, especially considering the fate of other projects following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. While other animated projects were being shelved for tax write-offs (farewell, Coyote vs. Acme, we hardly knew ye) or being scrubbed from streaming services, the Tomorrowverse being able to finish its run is a rarity in the modern media landscape. It also proves that physical media is worth the investment, as that's now the only way that fans can watch some of these films.

The Tomorrowverse's Short-Lived Run Impacted 'Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths'

Despite the Tomorrowverse having an end goal, its run did affect the plans for the Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy. Lutkic's original plan was for five films, but budget concerns whittled it down to a trilogy. Despite this, the production team was able to pour some of the budget into the Crisis trilogy, including some top-notch voice actors. "We had to really work out how are we going to do this with the budget that we have, and how do we use the budgets from the other films to help make the last three films, by pre-designing stuff into the first few films that we can reuse later into the Crisis stuff," Lutkic said. The end result not only sees the major beats of the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic adapted, but DC veterans returning to voice certain characters. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three is the best example of this, as it features Kevin Conroy's final, poignant performance as Batman.

The Tomorrowverse Has Some of the Best DC Comics Stories

When looking back at the ten films that comprise it, there are some legitimately great stories within its narrative. Superman: Man of Tomorrow is a solid update of the Man of Steel's secret origin, even shaking up conventions by having him fight Lobo and the Parasite, and even turning to Lex Luthor as an ally! Green Lantern: Beware My Power not only proves that the Green Lantern mythos still has storytelling potential, but it's also a great introduction to John Stewart (Aldis Hodge). The beauty of the Tomorrowverse is that even though it's a shared universe, most of its films tell a standalone story. You could easily watch Green Lantern: Beware My Power without having to catch up on the other Tomorrowverse films that preceded it. More shared universes, particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming DC Studios projects, could definitely take a page from its books.

At the same time, the Tomorrowverse slowly starts building to the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Its second installment, Justice Society: World War II, introduces the concept of the multiverse when the Flash (Matt Bomer) breaks through the Speed Force and lands on Earth-2. This plot point would be picked up in Justice League: Warworld as Batman (Jensen Ackles), Superman (Darren Criss) and Wonder Woman (Stana Katic) are teleported to the stronghold of the Monitor, fully kicking off the Crisis trilogy. The Tomorrowverse might have been short-lived, but it made the most of its time.

