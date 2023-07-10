After more than a decade of redefining the TV superhero landscape, the Arrowverse has finally come to a conclusion with the end of The Flash's ninth and final season. It's been a wild ride for this shared DC universe, with some incredible highs and best-left-forgotten lows, but there's no denying the impact it's left behind on the pop-culture landscape.

However, it's also left a gaping void in the hearts of those die-hard Arrowverse fans who have gone from having five or so shows to watch at a time, to nothing at all. Thankfully though there are plenty of other great DC TV shows out there to fill the void, many of which aren't just entertaining, but have been critically well-received too.

10 'Gotham' (2014 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Debuting just two years after Arrow and the same year as The Flash, Gotham took the well-worn tale of Batman's origin story and took it in some bold new directions. The show kicks off with freshly minted GCPD detective, Jim Gordon being tasked with investigating the murder of the Waynes and becoming involved in the life of their orphaned son, Bruce. The next five seasons see their intertwined stories playing out among an increasing number of familiar faces from the Batman mythos.

It may take liberties with the source material, but it's handled with a unique style that really works for this all-too-familiar world. Plus, the cast is stellar, with unforgettable takes on the Penguin, Riddler and Joker, not to mention a brilliant depiction of young Bruce's march towards his destiny.

9 'Smallville' (2001 - 2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

This is the show that paved the way for the modern superhero show, acting as a sort of 'proto-Arrowverse'. Centred on a teenage Clark Kent growing up in the titular town, Smallville pioneered the blending of teenage drama and superhero action. More than that though, it crafted some incredible character work, taking some cheesy subject matter and making it feel sincere and heartfelt.

Perhaps the show's greatest coup though, was its depiction of Clark's friendship with future nemesisLex Luthor. The depth of this relationship and the drama it generated was the driving force of the show's first seven seasons. However, if you're looking for more typical superhero fare, there's also the gradual formation of a prototype Justice League to look forward to.

8 'Superman & Lois' (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Moving from Clark Kent's teenage years, to his struggles with parenthood, Superman & Loisis the latest show to take a more personal and grounded look at the Man of Steel. It focuses on the titular power couple moving from Metropolis to Smallville to raise their teenage sons at the Kent family farm.

It does a remarkable job of balancing superhero action with heartfelt family drama, with the stakes often feeling much more personal and grounded than your typical superhero fare. Plus, up until a recent retcon, this show was actually part of the Arrowverse, making it a final tenuous link to that extinct universe.

7 'Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' (1993 - 1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Another Superman show, Lois & Clark brought the Man of Steel into the '90s, and it's a lot better than you might remember. As the title suggests, it focuses more on the relationship between the two leads, but it also focuses a surprising amount on the investigative journalism side of things. The Daily Planet and its staff actually play key roles, with many plots being driven by Lois and/or Clark's investigations.

Most importantly though, Dean Cain and Terri Hatcher have unbelievable chemistry and both deserve a lot more recognition for the portrayal of their characters. Overshadowed by later Superman shows, Lois & Clark is criminally underrated and deserves to be reevaluated.

6 'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Many viewers would be surprised to know that this supernatural police procedural was even based on a comic, but it is indeed loosely based on Neil Gaiman's Sandman and its Lucifer spin-off series. While this adaptation deviates greatly from the source material, it managed to create a fun, sexy and surprisingly deep six-season thrill ride.

It manages to balance a perfect blend of humour, action and heart, showcasing a surprising amount of character development and introspection. It differs greatly from your typical DC show, but with its compelling mythology, engaging plots and a devilishly charming lead in Tom Ellis, you'll be instantly hooked.

5 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992 - 1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

With the success of projects like the Spider-Verse films, most people today would agree that animation isn't just for children and can be used to tell engaging and mature stories. One of the first productions to prove this was Batman: The Animated Series, which redefined superhero cartoons more than thirty years ago.

With its signature dark deco art style, mature tone and character-driven storytelling, this series is more 'grown up' than some live-action shows and movies. It also had the honour of jump-starting the entire DC Animated Universe, so if you're looking for another shared DC TV universe, this is an obvious choice.

4 'Peacemaker' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

2021's The Suicide Squad was a much-needed hit for the DCEU and one of the break-out characters from that movie was John Cena's Peacemaker, with him quickly receiving his own spin-off TV show. While you'd be forgiven for being skeptical that the crass, ultra-violent and mostly comedic character could helm his own show, you'd be wrong.

Peacemaker's first season maintained the violence and lewd jokes of The Suicide Squad, but it hits you hard with some surprising character depth and gut-wrenching emotion. Cena in particular gets to flex his acting muscles in a way that'll really make you reevaluate his character. Thankfully, despite his busy workload, James Gunn has assured fans that second season is still on the way.

3 'Stargirl' (2020 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

In a world of cynical superhero deconstructions, Stargirl felt like a breath of fresh air for people who prefer a more classic superhero story. Tragically canceled in its prime, this show managed to bring light and optimism to the screen, while still managing to tell mature and grounded stories. The whole thing felt like a love letter to superhero comics, which makes sense given that it was handled by prolific comic book writer and Stargirl creator, Geoff Johns.

Teased in Crisis on Infinite Earths, Stargirl always felt like an Arrowverse-adjacent show and it's a crying shame that no crossovers between the two ever materialised. It's a fun and heartfelt ride though, especially for old-school comic book fans.

2 'Watchmen' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Running for a single critically-acclaimed season, the Watchmen TV series is unusual in that it served as a sequel to the 1986 comic book of the same name, while being disconnected to the 2009 movie adaptation. The result is an intelligent and thought-provoking analysis of some heavy social issues, filtered through a deconstructed superhero lense.

Don't worry though, if that sounds too heavy for your liking, the show also offers loads of fascinating sci-fi antics, as well as a clear understanding of the source material, with several of its characters and plotlines being picked up. It weaves together all of these threads perfectly, assuring that it has something to offer for everyone.

1 'Doom Patrol' (2019 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Based on the acclaimed '80s/'90s Doom Patrol comic book run by Grant Morrison, words cannot adequately describe the surreal, positively bonkers nature of this series. Focused on a dysfunctional group of 'heroes' with bizarre and erratic powers, this show is equal parts psychological drama and farcical comedy, making it engaging on multiple levels.

That's because beneath all the zombie butts and towns being sucked up a donkey's backside, this show is a character study at its core, with deep examinations of mental health issues. Plus, it helped spark Brendan Fraser's return to the spotlight, for which we owe it a debt of gratitude.

