DC Universe Is Dropping TV Shows to Focus on Digital Comics

Good news for DC Universe fans! The app isn’t going away as many had feared, but is rebranding as DC Universe Infinite and will focus entirely on digital comics. Meanwhile, all of the DC Universe premium video content will migrate over to HBO Max, including original series Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, and Young Justice. In fact, news also broke that Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season to air exclusively on HBO Max.

“Our fans love the platform’s robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee in a press release. “I’m excited to share that not only will DC UNIVERSE INFINITE members still be able to read all of the great comics that they’ve enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!”

The premium digital comic book service boasts a substantial library of over 24,000 comic books at launch, which includes single issues as well as graphic novels spanning the 80+ years of the publisher’s history. DC is also promising digital-first comics, exclusive access to DC fan events, and a steady stream of recently released comics six months after the physical versions hit store shelves. Fans can also download comics, graphic novels and originals for unlimited offline reading on their preferred device. Anyone familiar with digital comics will recognize that the service is essentially rebranding to be the DC version of Marvel Unlimited, which is an extremely good thing.

If you currently have a DC Universe subscription, you don’t need to do anything – your current login and information will transfer over to DC Universe Infinite, which launches in the U.S. January 21 and worldwide in the summer of 2021. And if you’re steamed about all the video content moving over to HBO Max, you can upgrade your account to include HBO Max for an extra $4.99 a month (that offer is good until October 30, 2020). DC Universe Infinite will run you $7.99 a month (or $74.99 a year), so if you’re currently a DC Universe subscriber or you decide to sign up now, you can have access to both it and HBO Max for less than $15 a month. That’s a pretty good deal.

I’m glad DC Universe isn’t getting shut down, but I will miss the synergy between the digital comics and the video content – there was a cool feature that would pop up after I finished an episode of Batman: The Animated Series or one of the dozens of DC animated films that would tell me which comic books had inspired the storyline and allow me to dive right into them. But having unlimited digital access to DC’ enormous library of comics remains a plus, particularly as my shelf space for new graphic novels continues to dwindle. For more on DC, check out Junkie XL’s Justice League theme for the upcoming Justice League: The Snyder Cut.