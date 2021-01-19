DC Universe is no more. Long live DC Universe.

The short-lived streaming service and comics destination from WarnerMedia is officially rebranding as DC Universe Infinite starting Thursday, January 21st, and it will be devoid of any and all original television content. When DC Universe launched in September 2018, it did so as a one-stop shop for DC fandom. It boasted the R-rated original live-action superhero series Titans as well as the animated series Young Justice: Outsiders, and subsequently added well-received live-action shows like Swamp Thing and Doom Patrol.

In addition to these shows, DC Universe also housed some library movies and TV shows, and housed a robust collection of digital comics for fans to thumb through. But almost as soon as it began, the streaming service was running into trouble. Before the James Wan-produced Swamp Thing even aired, production was shut down and its episode order was cut from 13 to 10. Shortly thereafter the show was cancelled altogether, before it really even got off the ground.

Indeed, DC Universe’s time as a streaming service was short-lived, and WarnerMedia eventually ported its content over to HBO Max – including the critically acclaimed animated series Harley Quinn and the upcoming third season of Titans.

Image via DC Comics

So what is DC Universe Infinite? It’s officially described as a premium digital comic book service and community, hosting the largest collection of DC Comics. The platform will continuously add selections from DC’s many iconic labels, and is expected to launch globally later this year after its domestic launch this week.

“This is just the beginning of DC UNIVERSE INFINITE’s transformation,” explained Pam Lifford, President of Global Brands and Experiences at Warner Bros. “Our fans will have access to a rich collection of their favorite comic books and publishing while connecting with a community that loves the same DC characters and brands.”

DC Universe Infinite is available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year ($6.25 a month). DC Universe Infinite subscribers in good standing who were existing members of DC Universe or who joined during the DC Universe Infinite pre-order offer window and who enrolled in auto-renewal, will receive a special thank you voucher redeemable at the DC Shop, on or after February 1, 2021, subject to terms and conditions. Annual subscribers will receive a $25 voucher, while monthly subscribers will receive a $10 voucher. See full terms and conditions for details.

Subscribers will also have earlier access to new digital first comics, and new offerings include the following:

Image via DC Comics

Long standing DC UNIVERSE member requests

BATMAN: ARKHAM ASYLUM (OGN) written by Grant Morrison and art by Dave McKean

BATMAN: EARTH ONE V1 (OGN) written by Geoff Johns and art by Gary Frank

GREEN LANTERN: EARTH ONE (OGN) written by Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman

JOKER (OGN) written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE WORLD’S GREATEST SUPERHEROES (OGN) written Paul Dini with art by Alex Ross

LUTHOR (OGN) written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo

MISTER MIRACLE written by Tom King with art by Mitch Gerads

SUPERGIRL: BEING SUPER witten by Mariko Tamaki with art by Joëlle Jones

SUPERMAN: EARTH ONE V1 (OGN) written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Shane Davis

Full series from DC’s Vertigo catalogue

EX MACHINA written by Brian K. Vaughan with art by Tony Harris

HELLBLAZER Written by Jamie Delano, Garth Ennis, Paul Jenkins, Mike Carey and more

iZOMBIE written by Chris Roberson with art by Michael Allred

LUCIFER written by Mike Carey with art by Peter Gross

PREACHER written by Garth Ennis with art by Steve Dillion

V FOR VENDETTA written by Alan Moore with art by David Lloyd

Selections from the DC Black Label catalogue

BATMAN: DAMNED written by Brian Azzarello with art by Lee Bermejo

HARLEEN written and illustrated by Stjepan Šejić

SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE written by Frank Miller with art by John Romita Jr.

THE LAST GOD written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson with art by Riccardo Federici

THE QUESTION: DEATHS OF VIC SAGE written by Jeff Lemire with art by Denys Cowan

Joe Hill Presents Hill House Comics titles:

BASKETFUL OF HEADS written by Joe Hill with art by Leomacs

PLUNGE written by Joe Hill with art by Stuart Immonen

THE LOW, LOW WOODS written by Carmen Maria Machado with art by Dani

DAPHNE BYRNE written by Laura Marks with art by Kelley Jones

THE DOLLHOUSE FAMILY written by Mike Carey with art by Peter Gross

Titles from DC’s archives, with a big focus on Milestone Media titles after launch like:

STATIC written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by John Paul Leon

HARDWARE written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by Denys Cowan

STATIC SHOCK! REBIRTH OF THE COOL written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by John Paul Leon

ICON: A HERO’S WELCOME written by Dwayne McDuffie with art by M.D. Bright

ICON: VOL. 2: THE MOTHERSHIP CONNECTION written by Dwayne McDuffie and M.D. Bright with art by Chris Cross, M.D. Bright, John Paul Leon, and Jeff Moore

Share Share Tweet Email

'Luca': New Image From the Next Pixar Movie Teases a Summertime Adventure for Two Friends Meet Luca and Alberto.