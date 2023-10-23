Once Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom hits theaters, the world of DC adaptations as we know it is going to change forever with an all-new DCU from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Once upon a time, DC properties were the building blocks of the superhero movie and television genre. To this day, films like 1978's Superman and 1989's Batman are some of the most beloved and influential films not just in the context of superhero films, but for filmmaking in general. It's a legacy that continued and persevered for many years, and while not every entry was a homerun (*cough* Green Lantern *cough*), the ones that did hit soared, such as Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

It's that immaculate legacy that makes the era of the DC Extended Universe one that Warner Bros. Discovery is clearly trying to forget. In theory, the idea of an interconnected universe of DC's vast collection of characters in the same vein as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an incredibly exciting idea, but it seems that DC and Warner Bros. got a bit too excited as this experiment began and ended as a rushed and confused mess. Though things got to a good enough start with the successful Man of Steel, the narrative misfires that were Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were the start of a downward spiral that the DCEU never recovered from (with the exception of the first Wonder Woman film). One could argue that this truly culminated with the theatrical release of Justice League, with what should have been the DC equivalent of The Avengers ending up as a critically panned box office flop.

The post-Justice League DCEU proved to be a mixed bag that never really found its footing. Yes, there were definitely bright spots, such as the visually ambitious Aquaman, the light-hearted and emotional Shazam, and the hysterically daring The Suicide Squad. However, every high high had an equally low low, with more misses like the surprisingly hollow Wonder Woman 1984 and the aesthetically unappealing The Flash. That doesn't even include the real-life controversies the DCEU has been the subject of, such as the various departures of key actors, the alleged behavior of The Flash star Ezra Miller, the sidelining of filmmaker Zack Snyder, and more which just pushed audiences further away from the messy franchise.

In short, DC's cinematic storytelling is in desperate need of a hero, and it may have found one from an unlikely source. That is none other than former Marvel contributor James Gunn - the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad. Alongside veteran DC producer Peter Safran, the two hope to start a new DC universe with a fresh slate, hoping to tell a more coherent narrative within an interconnected universe. To learn more about James Gunn and Peter Safran's ambitious new venture, as well as its cast, line-up, release dates, and more, here is everything we know so far about the DCU.

What Projects Have Been Announced for the DCU?

On January 31, 2023, James Gunn took to the official DC YouTube Channel to announce what he and the creative team at DC have been working on. The DC Studios co-CEO announced that the first phase of the new DCU will be titled "Chapter 1 - Gods and Monsters". That's not all, as Gunn also announced some (but reportedly not all) of what fans can expect to see in this new era of DC storytelling:

'Creature Commandos'

Image via DC Studios

The first project James Gunn discussed was, surprisingly of all things, a new animated series called Creature Commandos. Essentially a new take on the Suicide Squad, even featuring Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) as a character, this new absurd team-up series will see archetypes of classic monster characters teaming up to fight evil. Gunn himself will be writing all the show's episodes.

'Waller'

Image via HBO

Gunn confirmed that at least some elements and characters from the defunct DCEU will be coming over to the new DCU with the announcement of Waller. Once again starring Viola Davis as shady government operative Amanda Waller, the show will see Waller reunite with characters from Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off, Peacemaker.

'Superman: Legacy'

Image via DC Comics

The first feature film in the Gods & Monsters phase and what Gunn calls "the true beginning" of the DCEU, Superman: Legacy is an all-new take on the Man of Steel. Fans will get to see a brand-new version of Clark Kent (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and more in the first solo Superman film since Man of Steel. Gunn has also since confirmed that the plot will not be an origin story despite being a new adaptation of the character.

'Lanterns'

Image via DC Comics

Another live-action television series, Lanterns will be taking a new crack at the Green Lantern, and it won't just be Hal Jordan this time. Described as True Detective with Green Lanterns, the series will follow Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and perhaps even more Lanterns as they defend Precinct Earth from extra-terrestrial threats. The show will also reportedly tie into the larger story of the Gods & Monsters phase.

'The Authority'

Image via DC Comics

Perhaps the most obscure characters in this slate, The Authority was described as a passion project of Gunn's. The new feature film will focus on a group of anti-heroes who try to fix a broken world by any means necessary. The new and darker look at superpowered anti-heroes seems to make the case that The Authority will be DC's answer to projects like The Boys and Invincible.

'Paradise Lost'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The isle of Themyscira and Wonder Woman's people of the Amazons will reportedly appear in Paradise Lost - a new Game of Thrones-style fantasy series. With Westeros being used as a comparison, it's safe to say that the series will feature both the political landscape of Paradise Island and plenty of big battles between the Amazons and their enemies.

'The Brave and the Bold'

Image via DC Studios

Batman will be coming to the DCU through The Brave and the Bold, which is completely disconnected from Matt Reeves' The Batman. This debut film will feature an older and experienced Batman and will also serve as the live-action feature film introduction of Damian Wayne - Batman's son who is torn between a sense of justice and a bloodlust for vengeance.

'Booster Gold'

Image via DC Comics

Fan-favorite Booster Gold will finally get his time to shine within his own television series. The character of Booster Gold is one self-absorbed by fame and glory, with abilities granted to him by the futuristic tech that he stole. Despite being vain and selfish, Booster is still a good-hearted samaritan who tries to do good for the universe.

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Image via DC Comics

Tom King's gritty take on Supergirl will come to life with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This science fiction epic will also be something of a survival film, focusing on a tragedy-stricken Kara Zor-El as she ends up stranded on a part of the destroyed Krypton.

'Swamp Thing'

Image via DC Comics

Finally, Swamp Thing will stand on its own alongside the rest of the DCU as a mature and dark horror feature. The film will focus on Swamp Thing's origins as he becomes a fierce and dedicated protector of The Green.

'Peacemaker' Season 2

Image via Max

One of the few projects Gunn didn't talk about in his address was Peacemaker Season 2. Though the project was announced long before Gunn took over as co-CEO, the show's active development and confirmation that characters from Peacemaker would appear in Waller seems to indicate it will be a part of the DCU.

Gunn also mentioned that gaming would be a big part of the DCU, but no video game projects have been announced for the cinematic universe at this time.

When Can You Watch the DCU's Projects?

Not all the projects for the DCU have hard release dates attached, but the ones that do will be coming as early as 2024. Keep in mind that the following release windows are not final and will likely change given the long industry hold caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes:

Creature Commandos - 2024

Waller - 2024

Superman: Legacy - July 11, 2025

Lanterns - TBD

The Authority - TBD

Paradise Lost - TBD

The Brave and the Bold - TBD

Booster Gold - TBD

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - TBD

Swamp Thing - TBD

Peacemaker Season 2 - TBD

Where Can You Watch the DCU's Projects?

Until stated otherwise, all the feature films within the DCU will be released theatrically. This includes Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. They will all likely come to Max for streaming at a later date.

Speaking of Max, that is already confirmed to be the home of the DCU's television shows. This includes Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and Peacemaker Season 2. Max, being owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has always been a hub for DC-related content, so this news is about as shocking as Batman's parents dying.

Who Stars in the DCU?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The casting process for the DCU is still ongoing, but several actors have already been cast in various roles ranging from the strongest Justice Leaguers to secretaries. The following are the casting announcements that we currently have for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new universe:

Creature Commandos - David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Eric Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as Doctor Phosphorus, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) the Bride of Frankenstein, Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Rick Flag Sr, Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Princess Ilana Rostovic, and Zoë Chao (Love Life) as Nina Mazursky. Additionally, Steve Agee , Viola Davis, and Sean Gunn will all be reprising their roles as John Economos, Amanda Waller, and Weasel respectively. Gunn will also be voicing G.I. Robot.

(Stranger Things) as Eric Frankenstein, (Doom Patrol) as Doctor Phosphorus, (Game of Thrones) the Bride of Frankenstein, Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) as Rick Flag Sr, (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Princess Ilana Rostovic, and (Love Life) as Nina Mazursky. Additionally, , Viola Davis, and will all be reprising their roles as John Economos, Amanda Waller, and Weasel respectively. Gunn will also be voicing G.I. Robot. Waller - Viola Davis and Steve Agee as John Economos and Amanda Waller.

Superman: Legacy - David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo (Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen, María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Nathan Fillion (Firefly) as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, and Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mr. Terrific.

(Renfield) as Lex Luthor, (Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen, (Animal Control) as The Engineer, as Eve Teschmacher, (Firefly) as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl, (Barry) as Metamorpho, and (X-Men: First Class) as Mr. Terrific. Peacemaker Season 2 - John Cena (The Suicide Squad)

Who is the Creative Team Behind the DCU?

James Gunn and Peter Safran will produce all the DCU's projects. That said, Gunn will also take a hands-on approach to some projects. Gunn will be writing Creature Commandos and will also be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, not to mention Peacemaker Season 2. For Waller, this series is being created by Watchmen writer Christal Henry and Doom Patrol writer Jeremy Carver. Andy Muschietti, who previously directed The Flash, will be directing The Brave and the Bold. Finally, though it's not expected until much later in the DCU's first phase, Logan director James Mangold is attached to helm Swamp Thing.

Will Characters From the DCEU Return in the DCU?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Here's where things get a bit tricky. Though the DCEU is being discontinued, Gunn has implied that some already-established characters from the DCEU may be sticking around. For starters, Gunn implied that Zachary Levi's Shazam could be returning as he's been disconnected from the larger DC world for quite some time. Gunn also said that The Flash effectively resets the DC universe, but the prospects of Ezra Miller returning to the role seem pretty slim. Another likely returning face is Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle, whose self-contained DC story makes him a perfect returning candidate. Finally, there is Jason Momoa's Aquaman, and the actor has made numerous teases that he's not done playing the King of Atlantis.

We should also mention that The Flash seemingly implied that George Clooney might be this new universe's Batman. Who knows? Maybe Clooney will finally return to the role for The Brave and the Bold.