The DCU has officially begun with Creature Commandos and is off to a hot start. Things are only getting more exciting as fans wait for Superman this summer. However, there is much more for fans to be thrilled about in the future, as James Gunn has confirmed multiple new projects, including the Clayface solo movie. This unexpected but no less interesting project has fans thinking, what other DC villains deserve a standalone film in the DCU?

DC has a rich gallery of villains, creating endless possibilities for solo movies. While many villains deserve a standalone film, this list will rank the ten best options based on multiple facts. It will limit the entries so there isn't an overabundance of Batman or Superman villains. The list will rank the villains by the amount of potential the movies have, including popularity, relevance to the universe, and worthwhile stories.

10 Killer Moth

First Appearance: Batman #63 (1951)

Alright, hear me out. Fans shouldn't assume this is a joke list just because of the addition of Killer Moth. DC, and Batman in particular, have a variety of goofy and ridiculous characters that are made to be a joke; one such villain is Killer Moth. Originally made as a foil character to Batman, Killer Moth has no superpowers but wields a variety of gimmicks that help him commit crimes in Gotham.

While he is a notable villain and much more interesting, Clayface will get a unique horror spin, proving that any Batman character can get a solo movie with a unique angle. Killer Moth might not be the most deserving or memorable villain, and realistically, this entry represents all of the joke characters from DC. However, this character has been a joke for too long, and a solo movie is just what's needed to revamp Killer Moth.

9 Circe

First Appearance: Wonder Woman #37 (1949)

Wonder Woman has an underrated rogues gallery, with many deserving candidates for a standalone movie. However, one villain has already made her appearance in the DCU during Creature Commandos. Circe has many adaptations but is mainly an exiled Amazonian with magical powers. In Creature Commandos, she led the Sons of Themyscira to assassinate the Princess of Pokolistan after her vision.

Already making a canon appearance in the DCU, Circe is one step away from getting her solo movie. She plays an integral part in Creature Commandos and presumably the future of the DCU, meaning her relevance could and should extend to a film. Moreover, The Witcher's Anya Chalotra is a phenomenal actress who can pull off the fan-favorite Creature Commandos character in live-action and establish herself as a key character in the DCU.

8 Darkseid

First Appearance: Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 (1970)

The big bad of most DC stories and one of the most menacing villains in comic book history is Darkseid. The New God and ruler of Apokolips is a common villain of Superman and a threat to the entire Justice League, even serving as a main villain in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He is commonly on a quest to search for the Anti-Life Equation in order to rule life in the universe.

It is only right to include the strongest DC villain on this list, as he would undoubtedly make for an intriguing movie. However, he lands lower than expected on this list because he feels more like an antagonist than a protagonist. Seeing him as the front and center of a movie would be weird, but that doesn't mean he can't pull it off. Whether it be his backstory or against the other New Gods, a Darkseid movie is full of potential.