While there has been much talk on where the world of DC Comics' live-action films will be going next, DC has already crafted an incredibly interconnected world with the DC Animated Movie Universe. More commonly known as the DCAMU, this cinematic universe set in the DC Comics Elseworlds isn't much younger than the company's wildly successful rival, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite that, this ambitious collection of films has proven to be far ahead of its time, successfully attempting a multiverse-spanning story long before the live-action MCU and DCU decided to.

New DC co-CEO James Gunn has already confirmed that the highly anticipated The Flash will reboot the live-action DC cinematic universe, adapting the landmark Flashpoint storyline from the comics by having Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) speed through the multiverse, meeting other versions of iconic heroes like the Burtonverse's version of Batman (Michael Keaton). It will no doubt be exciting to see the story come to life in live-action, and according to those who got to see the film at Cinemacon 2023, it's bound to live up to the hype. That being said, this won't be the first time that we've seen the Flashpoint storyline in a feature film.

That honor goes to the straight-to-video animated film, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox—a film so ambitious that it kickstarted a franchise consisting of over a dozen films. To find out how you can experience this surprisingly long-running saga for yourself, here is how to watch every film in the DC Animated Movie Universe (DCAMU) both by release date and chronologically.

DC Animated Movie Universe Films and Shorts in Order of Release

There are quite a few films in the DCAMU, so for those who want to experience them in the order they were released, here's how:

DC Animated Movie Universe Films and Shorts in Chronological Order

The timeline for the DCAMU is fairly straightforward, with only a few of the above entries having a different placement in the timeline. For the most chronologically accurate watch order for the acclaimed animated films, read below:

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)

The near-decade-long story of the DCAMU begins in a wholly unique fashion with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. Despite "Justice League" being in the title, this is a storyline about The Flash (Justin Chambers) through and through. Just like the comic it's named after and the upcoming feature live-action feature film, the story follows Barry Allen as he travels back in time to save his murdered mother. Barry succeeds, but at a grave cost, as the world he has now created features a homicidal version of Batman (Kevin McKidd) and a deadly war between the Amazons and the Atlanteans, led by warmongering variants of Aquaman (Cary Elwes) and Wonder Woman (Vanessa Marshall). The film does an excellent job setting up the tone of the DCAMU, showing that it is not afraid to get dark and gritty, arguably even more so than the DC Extended Universe. Remember the time Shazam (Zachary Levi) was on good terms with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in Shazam: Fury of the Gods? Well...let's just say they're far from friends in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

Justice League: War (2014)

With the timeline being reset after the events of Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, a world now exists where the titular team of heroes was never founded. That changes in the events of Justice League: War, where the infamous Darkseid (Steve Blum) has sent his horde of parademons in an attempt to invade Earth. Knowing full well that Darkseid is a threat that no metahuman can face alone, a group of like-minded heroes forms the Justice League. Based on the New 52 reboot Justice League Origin, this incredible lineup consists of Superman (Alan Tudyk), Wonder Woman (Michelle Monaghan), Batman (Jason O'Mara), Green Lantern (Justin Kirk), The Flash (Christopher Gorham), Cyborg (Shemar Moore), and Shazam (Sean Astin).

Son of Batman (2014)

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is already confirmed to introduce Batman's son to live-action with The Brave and the Bold, but this is another storyline that the DCAMU got to first. The first solo-outing for the Caped Crusader in the animated universe, Son of Batman sees Bruce Wayne becoming a father and mentor to Damian Wayne (Stuart Allan), the child that Bruce's former flame, Talia al Ghul (Morena Baccarin), kept secret from him. She's only told Bruce now because Talia's father, the great Ra's al Ghul (Giancarlo Esposito), has been murdered by the deadly Deathstroke (Thomas Gibson). Now with the League of Assassins at his command, Deathstroke is setting his sights on Batman and the vengeful young man who has become the new Robin.

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Justice League: War was certainly an exciting team-up story, but one face who was notably absent from the team's lineup was the ocean-dwelling Aquaman. It turns out, the reason for this is that Arthur Curry (Matt Lanter) in this timeline is entirely unaware that he's the heir to the Atlantean throne, but it's a birthright that he'll need to claim when his brother, Ocean Master (Sam Witwer), declares war on the surface. With the help of the Justice League, Queen Atlanna (Sirena Irwin), and Lady Mera (Sumalee Montano), perhaps Arthur will be able to ascend the throne and accept the noble title of Aquaman.

Short - Nightwing and Robin (2015)

One of only two shorts in the DCAMU, this one-minute story sees the titular dynamic duo handle Scarecrow (Michael Rosenbaum) and his goons while Batman is away on Justice League business. The two sidekicks succeed, but there's also a mysterious figure observing them from the shadows. Unfortunately, this is the only entry in the DCAMU that isn't available on streaming.

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

That figure was none other than Talon (Jeremy Sisto), an elite member of the infamous Court of Owls, a shadowy organization of Gotham City's elite who wish to control every aspect of the city. Damian is still struggling as the new Robin, with his years of training as an assassin conflicting with his father's staunch stance on no killing. When Damian is offered membership in the Court of Owls, it sets up a massive conflict between Batman and Robin, one that could easily strain their relationship forever.

Watch on MaxRelated:The Batman: Wayne Family History Explained

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Batman's story continues in Batman: Bad Blood, but things start strangely as Bruce Wayne goes missing. Filling the bat-boots in his stead is not Damian Wayne, but Dick Grayson (Sean Maher), leading the former Robin to take Damian under his tutelage. The Batman-shaped void in Gotham is also filled by two other Bat-themed heroes in the rebellious Batwoman (Yvonne Strahovski) and the mysterious Batwing (Gaius Charles). Together, they aim to solve the mystery behind Bruce Wayne's disappearance and found the historic Bat Family in the process.

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Damian Wayne is still causing trouble for Batman and his fellow Justice League members. As a new method to help his son grow up, Batman sends Damian to spend some time with the Teen Titans. This version of the team, intended to train the next generation of the Justice League, consists of Cyborg, Nightwing, Blue Beetle (Jake T. Austin), Raven (Taissa Farmiga), Beast Boy (Brandon Soo Hoo), and Starfire (Kari Wahlgren). Damian's residency with the Titans goes on longer than expected when Raven's demonic father, Trigon (Jon Bernthal) possesses the members of the Justice League, turning the heroes into his unwilling minions. Now the Titans will have to put aside their childish differences to save their mentors from the demon's possession.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018)

Before James Gunn brought all manner of blood and gore with his DC film debut, The Suicide Squad, Task Force X had another mature adventure in the DCAMU's first-ever R-rated feature, Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay. Commanded as always by the ruthless Amanda Waller (Vanessa Williams), the lineup this time consists of familiar faces like Harley Quinn (Tara Strong), Deadshot (Christian Slater), and Captain Boomerang (Liam McIntyre), but also some new additions like Bronze Tiger (Billy Brown), Killer Frost (Kristin Bauer), and Copperhead (Gideon Emery). In the film, Task Force X is given the seemingly impossible mission of executing Vandal Savage (Jim Pirri), a several-thousand-year-old warlord who is said to be immortal.

Justice League Dark (2017)

There have been many attempts at bringing Justice League Dark to live action, none of which have panned out. However, the supernatural division of the League did get its time to shine in an animated feature of the same name. When an unknown magical threat proves more than the core Justice League can handle, Batman recruits paranormal investigator John Constantine (Matt Ryan). With the help of some other supernatural allies in Zatanna (Camilla Luddington), Deadman (Nicholas Turturro), Etrigan (Ray Chase), and Swamp Thing (Roger Cross), they may just be able to repel this powerful threat.

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

In this movie, the Titans are back for an adaptation of one of their most iconic storylines. Also back to cause trouble is Deathstroke (Miguel Ferrer), who has been hired by Brother Blood (Gregg Henry) to abduct the Titans so that he can steal their powers. Now featuring a new member in Terra (Christina Ricci) the Teen Titans will need to use their brains, brawn, and the help of their new teammate to outmaneuver their arch-nemesis Deathstroke and stop whatever Brother Blood has planned.

The Death of Superman (2018)

Is Superman's (Jerry O'Connell) first solo DCAMU outing also his last? Well, the title of The Death of Superman certainly seems to imply that's the case. Anyone familiar with the comic of the same name knows that this is historically the story where Superman meets his match against Doomsday, a monstrous extraterrestrial who is motivated by pure rage and bloodlust. Whether this tale goes down as the day Superman meets his end or not, at least he will be doing so alongside his teammates and friends within the Justice League.

Watch on MaxRelated:The History of the Death of Superman in Film, From Kevin Smith to 'Dawn of Justice'

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Spoiler alert: despite his best efforts, Superman does indeed die at the hands of Doomsday. This is crushing for the Justice League and Clark Kent's beloved Lois Lane (Rebecca Romijn), but a cause for celebration for the Man of Steel's nemesis Lex Luthor (Rainn Wilson) and any other threats who wish to do what they want with Earth. Things get complicated for both sides when four people lay claim to the mantle of "Superman": the noble Steel (Cress Williams), the powerful Eradicator (Charles Halford), the young Superboy (Cameron Monaghan), and the suspicious Cyborg Superman (Patrick Fabian).

Constantine: City of Demons (2018)

After helping the Justice League stop evil, John Constantine returns for another demonic adventure in Constantine: City of Demons. This time, Constantine travels to Los Angeles to help a fellow paranormal investigator named Chas Chandler (Damian O'Hare), whose daughter, Trish (Laura Bailey) requires an exorcism. The demon that has taken control may not just be putting her life in danger but all of Los Angeles as well.

Batman: Hush (2019)

Batman's final solo film in the DCAMU is also his most ambitious, with Batman: Hush throwing some of the biggest names from the Caped Crusader's rogues gallery at him. This includes Catwoman (Jennifer Morrison), Scarecrow (Chris Cox), Bane (Adam Gifford), Poison Ivy (Peyton List), and even the notorious Joker (Jason Spisak) just to name a few. However, all of these figures from Gotham's criminal world pale compared to Hush (Geoffrey Arend), a new Gotham bad guy who somehow knows some of Batman's deepest and darkest secrets.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

Wonder Woman (Rosario Dawson) finally gets her time to shine in Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. First, we get to see the Amazon's origins, including her first meeting with Steve Trevor (Jeffrey Donovan). It's not long after that before we get to see Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor return to the reclusive Amazonian home of Themyscira, which is now being threatened by various villains such as Dr. Cyber (Mozhan Marnò), Dr. Poison (Courtenay Taylor), and Cheetah (Kimberly Brooks).

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

The last film in the post-Flashpoint DCAMU timeline, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is a finale well-worth watching, as the heroes of the Justice League, Justice League Dark, the Bat Family, and more unite against their most challenging threat yet. Years after the events of Justice League: War, Darkseid returns to Earth to finish what he started, and now the League must band together to put an end to the galactic tyrant once and for all.

Short - Constantine: The House of Mystery (2022)

Though Justice League Dark: Apokolips War may be the DCAMU finale, we got something of an epilogue thanks to another adventure from John Constantine. It's another short titled Constantine: The House of Mystery, but it's quite a bit longer than Nightwing and Robin. Over the course of its over-half-hour runtime, the titular hero finds himself trapped in a magical mansion, which he struggles to escape from without the help of his Justice League Dark teammates.

And that's it for the DCAMU. Spanning a decade of storytelling, the animated film franchise has managed to earn its place as one of the best comic book adaptations of all time. But that doesn't mean there won't be any more animated DC movies, just not any in this particular series. In the years since Apokolips War, James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced animated films as part of their DCU and DC has also continued to bring out more animated films as part of their Tomorrowverse, starting with 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow. The Tomorrowverse has already released a number of movies and shorts of its own; some great, some not so much. The latest addition to that series will be arriving in 2023 in the form of the R-rated Justice League: Warworld. But as exciting as these new films are, the DCAMU will always have a special place in our hearts.