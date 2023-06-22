It’s hard to believe The Flash has already been in theaters for a week. In that time frame, there has been a ton of heated debate about the film’s plot, themes, effects, and various multiverse-shattering cameos. Despite good word of mouth and mostly positive reviews, the latest DC film hasn’t been able to hit the ground running at the box office despite comic book heavy hitters like Michael Keaton’s Batman being in the film. However, if you’re a fan of The Flash, the light at the end of this speedster’s tunnel may very well be the epic film’s physical media release. While there’s still no date for when The Flash will come to 4K Blu-ray, it’s now being reported that the latest DC film will be a part of a brand new DCEU 10-Film collection.

The news comes from The Disc Father on Twitter who revealed that the collection will include Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam!, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash on 4K. Each film will come with a digital code as well. It’s also important to note that Justice League is the theatrical version and not the 2021 Zack Snyder cut. On top of this, this is not a complete DCEU collection as there are some noticeable absences. This includes Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey. There’s sadly no love for Harley Quinn or her villainous friends in this collection.

The Complicated History of the DCEU

Ever since the DCEU began a decade ago in 2013, the universe has been divisive. Starting with Man of Steel, the original vision for Snyder’s DC world would take on a realistic god-like approach — dropping Superman into our modern, hateful world. Some hailed it a masterpiece while others were put off by the “darker” take on such a hopeful hero. This style would continue in Batman v Superman, an underrated genre gem, with lower-than-expected box office performance that set the shared universe on a path it would never recover from.

Most people know about the behind-the-scenes Justice League drama. However, the sad truth of the matter is the DCEU rarely had a bona fide hit. While Wonder Woman and Aquaman were major successes, characters like Shazam! and Black Adam never reached the audiences they should have. The pandemic made everything worse when Warner Brothers made the decision to have their DC movies premiere day and date with HBO Max, making films like The Suicide Squad and WW84 tank. The straw that broke the super-powered camel’s back was Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash which are now considered two of the biggest box office bombs of the year. That’s a shame given they’re both really great, hilarious, and heartfelt films. James Gunn is now set to reboot the DCU with Superman Legacy in 2025.

When Does the New DCEU 4K Collection Release?

There’s no confirmed release date as the set hasn’t been officially announced by WB yet, but this new DCEU 4K Blu-ray collection does have a tentative release window of October 2023. The last DCEU film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on December 20, 2023, with The Flash currently breaking the timeline in theaters. The trailer for Flash can be viewed down below.