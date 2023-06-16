The Flash features the return of Michael Shannon as General Zod, calling back to the first-ever DCEU villain. In many ways, The Flash is the ending to the uneven and polarizing DCEU, so bringing back the OG villain makes sense in a poetic and fitting sort of way.

For all its flaws, the DCEU was always good at casting and choosing characters from DC's extensive pool of heroes and villains. The franchise had some of the best enemies in modern superhero films, from vengeful gods to genocidal aliens and psychopathic criminals. And while most of the DCEU's villains are great, some are undeniably better than others.

10 Roman Sionis - 'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Birds of Prey is a great movie with some genuinely bizarre adaptations of popular DC characters. For example, Ewan McGregor plays Roman Sionis, a character who is supposed to be Black Mask while bearing absolutely no similarities with his comic book counterpart.

However, McGregor remains a commanding and enthralling presence on screen, delivering a suitably flamboyant and menacing performance that fits in perfectly with Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn. Birds of Prey's Sionis is sinister but intriguing, an underrated villain in the DCEU's canon, and a worthy foe of Harley and her new friends.

9 The Daughters of Atlas - 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

For some unexplained reason, and to their own detriment, most comic book movies shy away from female villains. However, Shazam! Fury of the Gods went against this backward tradition and featured two prominent female antagonists, although only one was a proper villain.

Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren play two-thirds of the Daughters of Atlas, Greek goddesses who want to revive their dead realm. Liu and Mirren, both consummate pros, bring gravitas and dignity to the film, with Liu delivering a campy performance that quickly became iconic. The Daughters of Atlas are powerful and pose a true challenge to the Shazam Family, making them two of the best foes in the DCEU canon.

8 Ocean Master - 'Aquaman' (2018)

The ever-underrated Patrick Wilson plays King Orm, the Ocean Master, in James Wan's Aquaman. Like his comic book counterpart, Orm is Arthur Curry's half-brother who seeks to control the Throne of Atlantis. However, the film turns him into a tragic figure rather than an outright villain, allowing Wilson to find new layers in the character.

Orm is a surprisingly effective villain against a still inexperienced Aquaman. He is threatening, and his story with Arthur carries heavy emotional weight, a crucial detail often missing from superhero movies. Orm will return in the upcoming sequel, although he will likely assume an antihero role, allowing the film to continue exploring his sibling bond with Arthur.

7 Ares - 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins' brilliant superhero film Wonder Woman. Set in World War I, the plot sees Diana traveling to the world of men to find and defeat the god of war, Ares, who she believes is negatively influencing humanity.

British thespian David Thewlis plays Ares, who is masking on Earth as Sir Patrick, a member of the Imperial War Cabinet. Thewlis hams it up as Ares, delivering a fiercely entertaining performance that contributes to making Wonder Woman one of the best DCEU movies. Thewlis' Ares is a perfect foil for Diana's unabashed hope, embodying the rage and destruction she starkly opposes.

6 Steppenwolf - 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' (2021)

After the commercial and critical disappointment of 2017's Justice League, vocal fans demanded the studio release the director's cut of the film's original helmer, Zack Snyder. Four years later, after a long and polarizing campaign, they got their wish with the HBO Max release of the four-hour epic Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Snyder's version improves several aspects of the 2017 film, especially the villain's characterization. Steppenwolf is a much more fully-developed figure in Zack Snyder's Justice League, with the film also improving on his physical appearance. Steppenwolf is powerful enough for the Justice League to unite, and even though he is a puppet of a much larger being, he remains a menacing figure and a mighty villain.

5 White Dragon - 'Peacemaker' (2022)

Following his debut with 2021's The Suicide Squad, James Gunn continued his DCEU journey with a show centered around John Cena's Peacemaker. The show follows the titular character as he fights against a potential alien invasion while reconciling his guilt over Rick Flagg's death.

Peacemaker features Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, AKA White Dragon, Peacemaker's white supremacist father who harbors an intense hatred for his son. White Dragon is a reprehensible human being: racist, sexist, homophobic, and utterly reprehensible, a dastardly creation that could've only come from Gunn's mind. White Dragon's relationship with Peacemaker is among the show's best arcs, even if the character itself is beyond redemption.

4 Starro The Conqueror - 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Starro, the Conqueror, is among the most comic book-y villains in the history of comic books, a niche creation that seemed incapable of translating to live-action. However, James Gunn did the impossible and successfully took Starro to the big screen as the main antagonist of his 2021 film, The Suicide Squad.

Portrayed as a tragic figure tortured and exploited by the cruelty of men, Starro is a fascinating character and one of the DCEU's most formidable enemies. The Suicide Squad is arguably the best DCEU movie, and Starro is a huge reason for its critical success. Despite not talking and rampaging throughout a city, kaiju style, the giant starfish is narratively compelling and visually dazzling, standing high above most other DC enemies.

3 Doctor Sivana - 'Shazam!' (2019)

The ever-reliable Mark Strong played Taddeus Sivana in 2019's underrated film Shazam! Just like in the comic books, Sivana is Shazam's archenemy, looking to defeat the hero to prove his worth after being passed over by the Wizard Shazam years earlier.

Doctor Sivana is among DC's most underrated villains, but Strong did justice to the character with a stoic and fittingly menacing performance that fits in perfectly with the film's unique mix of light and dark. Strong isn't afraid to go all-in with his villains, but he avoids larger-than-life deliveries with Sivana, instead playing him like an obsessive, insecure, and deranged man sick with envy and hatred.

2 The Thinker - 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

The Suicide Squad is a scathing critique of US imperialism posing as a superhero movie. The film isn't afraid to harshly condemn the country's foreign policies through its plot, using The Thinker as a fitting vessel to lambast many of its most heartless and infamous practices.

Peter Capaldi plays The Thinker as a mad genius with a god complex. Ruthless, remorseless, and relentless, The Thinker is a man on a mission, perverting his original purpose and becoming a grotesque imitation of Doctor Frankenstein. Capaldi doesn't shy away from embodying The Thinker's ugliest sides, crafting a terrifying portrayal of ambition that makes The Suicide Squad unexpectedly chilling.

1 General Zod - 'Man Of Steel' (2013)

Man of Steel is among the many action movies turning 10 in 2023, and its reputation keeps improving. Although some of Zack Snyder's choices remain controversial, Michael Shannon's portrayal of General Zod ranks among the best in any superhero movie.

Shannon's Zod is a despot obsessed with recreating Krypton by any means possible. The perfect counterpart to Superman's light, Zod is a dark reflection of Clark's worst fears and an echo of Krypton's hubris. Formidable and utterly terrifying, Zod is the perfect villain for a comic book movie and one of the main reasons why Man of Steel remains so highly regarded among critics and fans.

