After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the DCEU is over, allowing the cinematic universe to reset as James Gunn prepares to launch his new DCU with Superman: Legacy in 2025. Encompassing 16 films over the last decade, the DCEU covered a lot of ground, though it was not without setbacks. Between changes in leadership, behind-the-scenes drama, and some underperforming films, the franchise had plenty of issues. The inconsistency led to many plotlines that were dropped without resolution, which was a disappointment. However, the DCEU created several fantastic films and handled certain aspects expertly. Specifically, it had a talent for highlighting DC's lesser-known characters. When thinking of DC, Batman and Superman are the first characters to come to mind, and understandably so, but the DCEU didn't rely on them alone, allowing others to emerge from their shadows.

Superman and Batman seem to get new films every few years. Both of these iconic characters certainly deserve the attention they get, but so do other heroes. Certainly, the DCEU includes them, with Henry Cavill's Superman kicking off the franchise in 2013 and Ben Affleck's Batman joining him soon after, but they are not the only heroes who get a focus. In fact, others get more than either of them. Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and even Shazam (Zachary Levi) received more solo films than the far more common Batman and Superman, offering variety to the universe. The franchise even took risks by giving more obscure characters rare attention through movies and series of their own. The DCEU's most successful character was Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who appeared in a film for the first time with the DCEU and captured the audience's attention immediately. Though not all the films were successful, the DCEU's willingness to branch out highlighted new characters and made some lesser-known heroes find popularity.

The DCEU Let Other Heroes Shine

Both of DC's greatest heroes have earned their position. Batman and Superman are classic characters with countless great stories to share, but that is true of many DC heroes who do not receive the same attention. Batman and Superman each have several live-action solo films, not to mention TV shows and animated films. Meanwhile, the other characters generally get far less focus, but not so in the DCEU. While Batman appears in the team-ups, he doesn't have a solo movie in the franchise, and Superman only had Man of Steel, but other characters got multiple. Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Shazam got two solo films each, and it was time. Unlike the other members of DC's trinity, Wonder Woman had never had a theatrical release until the 2017 film. Though she is far from a minor character, Wonder Woman's story is not retold nearly as often as Batman and Superman's, and the film proved it should be. The film's success not only inspired a sequel but gained the character the popularity she deserves.

But Wonder Woman is not the only member of the Justice League who lacked films before the DCEU. Neither Flash (Ezra Miller) nor Aquaman had made it to theaters. Though there were several attempts to bring Flash to screens, even before the DCEU, the founding Justice League member didn't get a solo film until 2023. Aquaman arguably had it worse. The King of Atlantis was the butt of the joke until Momoa breathed new life into the character, making him an A-list superhero once again. These characters each have their own lore, which is more than enough to fill several films, but often, the company focuses on the more widely-known characters and pushes them to the sidelines. Fortunately, that is not the case with the DCEU, and after they have gained some popularity with these films, it seems unlikely that they will be forgotten for a while.

Minor Heroes Got Attention in the DCEU

Despite their lack of prior films, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Flash are significant characters. But the DCEU didn't limit itself to these names. The franchise branched out even further, bringing in lesser-known characters such as Shazam, Peacemaker (John Cena), Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña), and Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) for their own stories. Even more obscure characters show up in The Suicide Squad and other group films. Yet these characters got a rare focus, with Shazam, Blue Beetle, and Black Adam getting their own films and Peacemaker leading a tie-in series. None of these were well-known before their DCEU appearance, but now they are recognizable as heroes or anti-heroes. Shazam's unusual powers give him a unique story. Although he required a name change, unable to be called Captain Marvel any longer, the two DCEU films introduced him to mainstream audiences. Shazam even introduced his family, providing more often-ignored heroes to the DCEU.

Black Adam and Blue Beetle, though not appearing until near the end of the franchise, also received an introduction that boosted general awareness about them. Peacemaker is an odd case, not only because it is a series rather than a film, but also because he is confirmed to return for Season 2. Peacemaker is still running, promising even more weird content. Through this series, other characters, like Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), received a wider audience as well. The fact is, relatively few people had heard of these characters before the DCEU took a risk on them. Though they didn't reach the same level of popularity as others, they certainly reached new heights because of the DCEU's willingness to branch out.

Harley Quinn Became the DCEU's Breakout Character

Though a relatively new character, as far as DC characters go, Harley Quinn has undeniable popularity, which was proven in her appearances in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey. But her success is not exclusive to the DCEU. First showing up in 1992's Batman: The Animated Series, Harley's fame has skyrocketed with her own animated series, Harley Quinn, and three appearances in the DCEU. Yet, before the DCEU, she had never made it to theaters. Of course, the DCEU's Harley was expertly portrayed by Margot Robbie, which enhanced the character's popularity and elevated her to a new level of notoriety, matched by very few DC characters. When imagining a superhero film, Harley Quinn is not the obvious choice. Her undefined morality makes her an odd choice, but the DCEU gave her more attention than most characters, and rightfully so.

Though the DCEU must end to make way for the new DCU, the franchise was not wholly unsuccessful. It may not have reached the same level of popularity as the MCU, but it had unique strengths. The DCEU's dedication to a wide variety of characters made the DC brand stronger. No, not every risk worked out for them, but if they didn't try to focus on the characters besides their most popular, some of the franchise's best films would not have been made. Though the new connective universe will be exciting for fans, several characters owe a lot to the DCEU.

