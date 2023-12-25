The Big Picture The DCEU used end-credit scenes to introduce several plot points that will never be continued, resulting in wasted potential.

Over the last several years, DC films have seen a lot of inconsistency. With shakeups within the studio, many have been canceled, leaving behind a convoluted DCEU. The franchise dealt with many changes throughout its run and set up several plot points that will never be continued. DC films are staring an official reboot in the face as James Gunn and Peter Safran begin their DCU with Superman: Legacy in 2025. With a new universe, timeline, and cast, this will look unlike what came before. Though some elements and characters may carry over, these two worlds will undoubtedly be separate, meaning anything not seen in the DCEU already will be scrapped.

The DCEU's connective universe began with Man of Steel and in the thirteen movies since, it introduced many DC characters, but not everything set up in these films made it to screens. Plagued by rewrites and cancelations, several plot points were lost. Many end-credit scenes have been wasted to tease a story that the studio will not make. As Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom concludes this universe, it's clear just how many unresolved plots have accumulated. Looking back, the end-credit scenes that lead to nothing may be a disappointment, but perhaps they represent what DC could do with more consistency.

'Suicide Squad' Included a Surprise Meeting

After Suicide Squad introduced Task Force X in all its chaotic glory, the end-credit scene set up a sequel, but not The Suicide Squad. Instead, it suggested a conflict between the Suicide Squad and the heroes of the Justice League. In the end credit scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who controls Task Force X, meets with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who offers protection in covering up the titular group's actions in exchange for information Waller has gathered on certain individuals. Fans can recognize the pictures of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) in the files she hands over.

This deal gives Bruce the information he needs to find the future heroes to form the Justice League, but the conversation doesn't stop there. Knowing about Task Force X, Bruce suggests Waller shut it down, threatening that if she fails to do so, he and his friends will do it for her. In response, Waller reveals her knowledge of his secret identity, putting them at odds in several ways. This confrontation set up a conflict between the Suicide Squad and the Justice League, which was founded a year later, but unfortunately, no such plot line made it to screens. While the film was followed by The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, the Justice League played no part in these sequels, though it would have made an interesting crossover.

'Justice League' Established A Dangerous Alliance

The next end-credit scene to be forgotten came soon after, as Justice League was released only a year later. The film set up another enemy for the heroes that never amounted to anything. After detailing how the Justice League finally comes together, the film introduces a sequel plot. During the story, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) is imprisoned, but the end shows him escaping prison and devising a new plan. With Superman back from the dead and the Justice League working together, Luther contacts Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) to suggest creating a league of their own.

This phrase hints at the formation of the Legion of Doom, a group of the Justice League's enemies that would oppose the heroes. Despite the DCEU continuing for years and several more films being made, there is no other mention of the Legion of Doom. One explanation is the dislike of Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, but as Justice League never got a sequel, it's likely that the delays simply prevented the franchise from getting that far. This is another example of wasted potential, as the Legion of Doom would not only be a significant threat to the Justice League, but it would introduce more villains that fans wanted to see.

'Shazam!' Teased an Intriguing Villain

The end-credit scene in Shazam! joined the ranks with the introduction of a new villain. After the hero (Zachary Levi), who for legal reasons cannot use his classic name of Captain Marvel, and his family defeat Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Ethan Pugiotto), all seems well, but, during the credits, Sivana makes a new friend in prison. A talking caterpillar called Mister Mind (David F. Sandberg) approaches Sivana as he tries to salvage his scheme, and they make an alliance. Mister Mind may seem like an odd choice of villain, but he is a classic part of Shazam's comics. The end-credit scene set him up to be the next opponent for Shazam, but that wasn't the case.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in 2023, with a completely different conflict. The film doesn't rely on realism, so they could have made an appearance from Mister Mind work despite him being a supernatural caterpillar, yet it doesn't try. Instead, the film features a conflict with the daughters of Atlas, while Mister Mind is ignored until he appears in another end-credit scene that doesn't go anywhere. If his appearance in the Shazam! had not promised more, fans would not have been disappointed by the lack of Mister Mind, but the sequel's failure to deliver what the original setup was a letdown.

A New Hero Was Hinted at in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Wonder Woman 1984 also introduced a character that will be forgotten, though, in this case, it wasn't a villain. During the film, Diana (Gal Gadot) receives the armor of another Amazonian hero. Asteria is the Amazonian's greatest champion who stayed behind in the world of men to hold off their enemies as the others founded Themyscira. No one knew what happened to her until the end-credit scene. Not only did this veteran hero appear, but it did so in the form of a cameo with former Wonder Woman Lynda Carter playing her.

The scene shows a busy street where a woman walks through just in time to casually catch a plank about to fall on a stroller. When the mother of the saved baby thanks the mysterious woman, the hero introduces herself as Asteria, saying she's been doing things like that for a long time. Though it's unclear what capacity she would have returned in, there was meant to be more to it. After all, why introduce the mystery and bring back Carter for a single unconnected scene? Diana will never meet Asteria as the end of Wonder Woman 1984 setup, depriving the audience of this story.

'Black Adam' Brought Back a Beloved Character, But Not For Long

Perhaps the most notable end-credit scene is from Black Adam when a familiar face returns for a single scene. After Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) proves his power, Amanda Waller sends a message to threaten him to stay confined in Kahndaq to protect the world. But she isn't the appearance everyone was talking about. Black Adam insists no one from this world can keep him there. Waller promises to send someone who isn't from the world. When Black Adam ignores her words, she delivers. Superman shows up, marking Henry Cavill's much-anticipated return to the DCEU.

Because of Cavil's appearance, this single short scene got as much attention as the rest of the movie. Fans began to speculate about what Cavil's Superman would do next until news of the reboot confirmed he would not continue as Superman. Black Adam brought Superman back for under a minute, promising more, but this version of Superman will not be seen again.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Set Up Another Adventure for Billy

The second Mister Mind scene was not the only end-credit scene in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film also showed Shazam meeting Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) as they look for a new Justice Society of America recruit. Shazam agrees quickly, thinking they are with the Justice League. They correct him, leaving Shazam to criticize the name, but ultimately, the scene teases Shazam joining the JSA with the heroes introduced in Black Adam.

This plotline doesn't seem like it will continue. As a reboot was inevitable before the film came out, this time could have explored options that would work with the new timeline or cut the idea altogether. Technically, Harcourt and Economos are from Peacemaker, which will have a second season, so they are not gone. Perhaps there is hope for Shazam, yet with the underwhelming performance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it seems unlikely.

'The Flash' Explained Changes That Won't Be Important

Before its release, there were many rumors about The Flash's ending, rumoring it would reset the world ahead of the reboot, connecting the two universes. But with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom released after it, that wouldn't work. Still, the film does change a few things. When Barry restores the timeline, things look slightly different with Affleck's Batman replaced by George Clooney. Afterward, the end-credit scene shows Barry trying to explain his original timeline to a drunk Aquaman. Barry reveals that he met three different Batmans: Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Clooney. Yet, he insists that not everything is different, as Aquaman in the new timeline is much the same as the original.

This scene suggests that the timeline change will not matter in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom since both timelines include Momoa as Aquaman and Barry acknowledge that they are similarly "lovable, furry, loyal, and motivated by bacon." This explanation provides some reason for the scene but also establishes Barry's change to the timeline that will not be explored further, especially if they will not impact Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The irrelevance of the changes makes this scene as unnecessary as the other plotlines that will never be continued.

