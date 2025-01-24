With James Gunn's DCU finally underway and the recent reveal that former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa will be returning to the DC Universe as Lobo, many are wondering what other former Justice League members may potentially find their way to this new version of the DCU. Even before Momoa was revealed to be coming back, everyone was hoping for Henry Cavill to come back, either as an alternate version of Superman or as another character.

There is much potential for each actor within the wide catalog of comic characters that Gunn can choose from. Thankfully, the old Justice League cast all have pretty good range and can definitely transition over to a new character, especially Cavill, who was the fan-favorite of the crew, bar none. This list will offer suggestions about which new character the old Justice League can play in the DCU. Their previous performances will always be remembered, but there is no reason why they can't move forward with another role.

6 Jason Momoa

Lobo