The Marvel Cinematic Universe is more successful but for most of the 2010s and early 2020s there have actually been two different shared universe franchises based on DC Comics. The Arrowverse TV franchise expanded from humble beginnings on The CW to include a plethora of series across networks and platforms while the DC Extended Universe film franchise tried to directly emulate Marvel’s cinematic success. Both franchises are coming to endings of sorts, with The Flash TV series’ ninth season serving as a conclusion to the Arrowverse proper while the cinematic continuity is set to go through a soft reboot, transforming it into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. Looking back, although the films had much greater resources at their disposal and reached wider audiences there are many elements of storytelling and world-building that the Arrowverse handled better, here are just a few.

The Arrowverse Had a Gradual Start

In its early days, the Arrowverse stuck close to the blueprint Marvel used while building its own shared universe. When Arrow debuted in 2012 it played a similar role in developing its infant franchise as Iron Man did back in 2008. Both projects eased audiences into their comic book worlds, initially excluding superpowers in favor of the stories of troubled human crime fighters. Throughout Arrow Season 1 there were plenty of references to the comics and several major faces from throughout the DC pantheon were introduced, though they were all, like Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) himself, human fighters, either assassins or vigilantes, not full-blown superheroes or villains. Oliver himself was a ruthless vigilante on a very specific mission who only gradually began to embrace a more widely-focused, altruistic brand of crime fighting. Even while rapidly expanding its world the show kept Oliver's story in the forefront and this helped draw audiences in and ready them for when the show transitioned into more outlandish comic book shenanigans in Season 2.

The second season saw the introduction of actual superpowers to the show’s world, with main cast member Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett) gaining the super soldier abilities he possesses in the comics and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) being introduced as a guest star in a two-episode storyline that served as a backdoor pilot for The Flash to spin-off from. But even then, Arrow continued to introduce these elements gradually and with limitations. Barry wasn’t introduced until almost halfway through the season and after being struck by the lightning that gave him super speed he remained offscreen in a coma until The Flash premiered the following year, meaning his abilities weren’t shown on Arrow until crossover episodes between the two series in Season 3.

For the remainder of Season 2 the only source of superpowers on Arrow was the mirakuru serum that gave Slade his abilities and by the end of the season Slade, Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), and all the other characters injected with the serum were cured, losing their powers in the process. After The Flash premiered both series continued adding more comic book characters and concepts much faster, but this was only possible because of the careful work Arrow did in its early days of establishing a believable, mostly realistic world.

The DCEU began with Man of Steel, a standalone Superman film, that, despite whatever other flaws it may have, does a decent job of introducing the Kryptonian hero to a realistic world. The sequel, however, abandoned the methodical world building pace and threw viewers into the deep end of DC mythology. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice not only brought in Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight as first an enemy and then ally of Superman’s (Henry Cavill), it also introduced Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the DCEU’s version of The Flash (Ezra Miller) in addition to villains like Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and Doomsday and a host of new supporting characters. While some of these characters were well adapted, with Affleck and Gadot’s work receiving critical praise, introducing them all at once overwhelmed many viewers. Furthermore, as Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash were only featured in cameos when the time came for them to unite with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman in the subsequent Justice League movie viewers were not invested in them as they were when Barry and Oliver teamed up or when the Avengers first assembled.

Not Getting Ahead of Themselves

On a similar note, one of the big issues with the DCEU, particularly the trilogy of films directed by Zack Snyder, is an excess of foreshadowing. After Man of Steel Snyder began planning a four-film arc for Superman and the Justice League in addition to expected spin-offs like Wonder Woman. Batman v Superman and Snyder’s cut of Justice League are full of allusions to preemptive glimpses at the events of these later stories. However, the divisive response to Snyder’s films and the chaotic behind-the-scenes history of the franchise eventually led to plans for the fourth and fifth films being abandoned, so fans will likely never see these storylines concluded.

With a few exceptions, the minds behind the Arrowverse didn’t think so far in advance. This caused its own problems at times, but it also meant that the series didn’t waste time getting to the most dramatic and satisfying stories. Oliver’s transition from lethal vigilante to full-blown superhero was much quicker than expected, for example, and The Flash solved its two biggest mysteries, about the identity of the Reverse-Flash and who killed Barry’s mother within the first season. This tendency to cut to the chase meant the writers had to continually come up with entirely new arcs for the characters and while few of the stories were quite as compelling as the earliest ones it also means that, as the end of the franchise approaches, there aren’t nearly as many story points being left unresolved as the DCEU has.

The Arrowverse Had Many Different Tones

Another common complaint viewers made against the DCEU, at least in its early years, was that the films’ tones were much too dark. The Snyder movies were particularly bleak, with copious amounts of death and destruction that made the rare glimmers of hope they depicted insufficient for many viewers. The Arrowverse series generally created more balanced tones. Arrow and other vigilante-focused series like Black Lightning and Batwoman were rather dark, but their dialogue was also infused with wit and humor and characters like Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) further lightened the mood with their goofy presence.

The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow were always much more lighthearted, thoroughly embracing the zany silliness that can be found in Silver Age superhero comics. The frequent crossovers between the series also did a good job of emphasizing these differences while also blending the different tones to create seamless stories. Oliver and Barry’s team-ups, for example, often focused on their different crime-fighting styles, with Oliver giving Barry tough love advice to make him more tactical and serious while Barry questioned his friend and mentor’s harsher strategies and encouraged him to lighten up.

Superman’s Introduction

The franchises also differ sharply in regard to their handling of the character of Superman, particularly how he is introduced. Detractors of the Snyder films again cited the issue of tone, specifically arguing that the films are too dark to be proper adaptations of the Superman character. While the extent to which this is true is debatable, it's hard to argue against the fact that Cavill, through no fault of his own, was not given as many opportunities to portray Clark Kent or his alter ego as the aspirational figures they are in the comics. The ethical and personal dilemmas the character faces in the trilogy, while interesting, prevented the stories from creating the optimistic, joyful feelings usually associated with the character. The action sequences in Man of Steel, some of which are also shown through a different perspective in Batman v Superman, were the targets of particularly passionate criticism, with viewers reacting negatively to the destruction caused during Clark’s battles with evil Kryptonians like General Zod (Michael Shannon). The collapse of buildings and other urban structures during these scenes recalled 9/11 in a visual metaphor many found inappropriate and as a result what were supposed to be the film’s greatest depictions of Clark’s heroism instead wound up as an uncomfortable spectacle.

The Arrowverse’s version of Superman, on the other hand, delivered those aforementioned positive feelings in spades. Clark was only referenced and shown in silhouette in Supergirl’s first season but for the second the series received permission to use the character fully and the creators made the most of the opportunity. Tyler Hoechlin was cast and first appeared in a two-episode storyline that started with the Season 2 premiere and was a joy to watch from his first scene. His Clark has enough flaws and challenges to make him interesting but is also wildly charming and actually gets to enjoy the fun of being a superhero. He places an emphasis on safeguarding civilians, even if it means the bad guys get away, and performs his rescues with a smile, often even stopping to converse with the people he meets after subduing a threat.

Hoechlin’s chemistry with Melissa Benoist, who played Kara Danvers/Supergirl, was also excellent and the familial connection between the two characters added a ton of heart to all of Clark’s appearances. Hoechlin continued to impress when he played the role in two of the Arrowverse’s annual crossovers, especially after he was paired with Bitsie Tulloch’s Lois Lane. The onscreen couple’s popularity led them to receive their own standalone spin-off Superman and Lois, the third season of which is upcoming. The series has received widespread praise and is considered by many to be one of the best adaptations of Superman ever.

The Arrowverse Brought Together a Stronger Team

Despite lengthy runtimes, the DCEU films were never able to develop the memorable bonds the various heroes have in the comics. As the title implies Batman and Superman spent much of their first film together at odds with one another, only coming together after the infamous Martha moment. And whether one watches the theatrical version of Justice League or Snyder’s four-hour version one won’t find any character dynamics as nuanced as those in Marvel’s Avengers movies, or, for that matter, the ones that appeared on TV. The greater number of crossovers gave the Arrowverse time to develop meaningful bonds between its main heroes.

Oliver and Barry’s relationship was the most complex and resembled the Batman/Superman bond from the comics more closely than the actual movie version did, but Barry also had a fun dynamic with Kara and the latter quickly formed a connection with Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). The original cast of Legends of Tomorrow was made up of supporting characters from The Flash and Arrow, so most of that team also had well-developed relationships with the other leads. Exploring these long-term connections gave the crossovers their emotional spark and made events like Oliver’s deaths in Crisis on Infinite Earths much more impactful.

